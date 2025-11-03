Dallas Trinity FC Falls to DC Power FC, 3-2

Published on November 2, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (3-4-1, 10 points) came up short versus DC Power FC (2-2-4, 10 points) on Sunday night at Cotton Bowl Stadium, 3-2. The match had an attendance of 3,229 fans as the club celebrated Día de Los Muertos.

DC got on the board first with a goal in the 13th minute. Dallas would punch back with an equalizer in the 20th minute, as midfielder Camryn Lancaster (Mansfield native and TCU alum) slotted in her first goal of the 2025/26 season. The two clubs were tied 1-1 heading into the break.

After a pair of second half DC goals (70' and 78') put Dallas down 3-1, midfielder Gracie Brian (Frisco native and TCU alum) would find the back of the net in the 85th minute to bring Dallas within one. Dallas would continue to battle deep in added time, however, DC would hold on and secure the three points.

Dallas led DC in both total shots (20-12) and shots on target (10-4), in addition to winning the time-of-possession battle (52% to 48%).

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC currently sits in seventh place in the Gainbridge Super League standings.

DTFC now has a record of 2-1-0 at home this season.

Dallas is now 1-2-2 all-time against DC; they face off three more times this season (Dec. 6, March 13, and May 1).

Camryn Lancaster scored her first goal of the season (20'); she scored twice during the 2024/25 season.

Gracie Brian scored her first goal of the season (85'); she scored three times over the course of the 2024/25 season.

Forwards Allie Thornton and Rhea Moore both tallied their first assists of the season.

15 players saw action for Dallas against DC.

COMING UP: SALUTE TO SERVICE

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC remains at home as they play host to Sporting JAX (3-3-3, 12 points) on Saturday, Nov. 8 from Cotton Bowl Stadium at 4:00 p.m. CST. The theme for the match is "Salute to Service", as the club celebrates Veterans Day as they honor military veterans. All matches stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach/General Manager Chris Petrucelli

On the match...

"It was exciting, anyways. We played well enough to win, but it's just hard to win when you give up three goals. I thought we played hard, looked energized, and at times did some really good things tonight."

Midfielder Gracie Brian

On being back at home for league play...

"It feels absolutely amazing. We love our fans so much and we couldn't perform without them. All the smiles we see after the game, win or lose, are really uplifting."

Forward Sealey Strawn

On the importance of home results going forward...

"Especially being at home, it's a great opportunity to put those games away. It's important to get our rhythm going back in our next two games. When we do, it's only up from here."







