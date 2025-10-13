Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Spokane Zephyr FC, 2-0

Published on October 12, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







SPOKANE - Dallas Trinity FC (3-3-1, 10 points) came up short to Spokane Zephyr FC (3-2-4, 13 points) on Sunday night at ONE Spokane Stadium, 2-0. The match concludes a five-game stretch away from home.

An evenly-fought first half from the Pacific Northwest left the match scoreless at intermission. Following the break, Spokane would find the back of the net in the 60th minute to go up 1-0. Dallas would give up an own goal in the 67th minute, making the final 2-0.

While DTFC lost the time of possession battle to Spokane (47% to 53%), they led in both total shots (11-4) and shots on target (6-1).

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC currently sits in fourth place in the Gainbridge Super League standings.

DTFC now has a record of 1-3-1 on the road this season.

Dallas is 2-3-1 all-time against Spokane; they face off two more times this season (Nov. 15 and April 4).

16 players saw action for Dallas against Spokane.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC returns home for the highly-anticipated State Fair Clásico on Saturday, Oct. 18 vs. Club América Feminil in an international friendly from Cotton Bowl Stadium at 4:00 p.m. CDT. Purchased tickets for the match will also include admission to the renowned State Fair of Texas. The match will air on Univision.

QUOTES

Assistant Coach Nick Petrucelli

On the loss...

"I think that it ultimately came down to both boxes. We had a couple opportunities to go up early and we didn't take advantage of them. You need a shark in the box, and I don't know if we quite had that grit there at the end in this one."

Goalkeeper Rylee Foster

On returning home for the State Fair Clásico...

"I think that being on home soil and playing in front of your fans backing you, with less travel is 100% going to be good for us. With Clásico coming up, it's an opportunity for all of us to get some minutes, especially for players who haven't gotten as many. I know that we want to go out there and win the trophy, and hopefully it'll become a yearly thing."

Forward Sealey Strawn

On the team's performance...

"I really think that we dominated the first half of play. It's really just about those little moments of finishing and those last passes in the final third. It's a long season, a couple mishaps and I think we're gonna be fine."







