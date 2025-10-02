Pair of Dallas Trinity FC Players Named to Gainbridge Super League's Team of the Month for September

Published on October 2, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC defender Amber Wisner and academy forward Sealey Strawn were named to the Gainbridge Super League's Team of the Month for September, the league announced today. Due to no set of awards in August, the league took statistics from the last two weeks of August play into account.

Dallas went 3-2-1 over the course of August and September, sitting in second place in the standings (10 points) heading into October. The club got off to a hot start, winning its first three matches to start the season vs. Spokane on Aug. 23 (2-1), vs. Brooklyn on Aug. 30 (1-0), and at Jacksonville on Sept. 6 (1-0).

Wisner started off her farewell campaign strong in the gold and maroon, starting and playing for the entire duration of all six matches (540 total minutes). In addition to anchoring Dallas' backline, the team captain tallied both a goal (at Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 13) and an assist (at Lexington on Sept. 26).

Strawn, who holds the title as the reigning Young Player of the Year, continues to make strides across the league in her second professional season. The 18-year-old appeared in all six matches to start the campaign, with four starts (306 minutes). She found the back of the net at Lexington on Sept. 26 for the first time this season.

The full Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month for September:

F: Kiara Locklear (FTL)

F: Ashlyn Puerta (JAX) - Player of the Month

F: Catherine Barry (LEX)

M: Kelli Van Treeck (FTL)

M: Alexis Theoret (DC)

M: Addie McCain (LEX)

M: Amber Wisner (DAL)

D: Sarah McCoy (SPK)

D: Ella Simpson (FTL)

D: Kelsey Hill (BKN)

GK: Hope Hisey (SPK)

Bench: Sydney Cummings (DC), Julia Lester (JAX), Sydny Nasello (TB), Gianna Gourley (DC), Maddie Mercado (CAR), Sealey Strawn (DAL), Kat Asman (LEX)

Coaches of the Month: Ali Rogers & Tyrone Mears (FTL)

Dallas Trinity FC returns to action with a visit to Spokane Zephyr FC (2-2-3, nine points) on Sunday, Oct. 12 from ONE Spokane Stadium at 6:00 p.m. CDT on Peacock. The club returns home for the highly-anticipated State Fair Clásico on Saturday, Oct. 18 vs. Club América Feminil in an international friendly at Cotton Bowl Stadium at 4:00 p.m. CDT. Purchased tickets for the match will also include admission to the renowned State Fair of Texas.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.