Kelsey Hill Earns Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month Recognition; Bre Norris Nominated for Save of the Month

Published on October 2, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club women's (Brooklyn FC) defender Kelsey Hill has been named to the Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month (TOTM) first team for September, highlighting her consistency and two-way impact. Goalkeeper Bre Norris has also been nominated for Gainbridge Super League Save of the Month (SOTM) for a diving stop vs. Lexington SC.

Hill anchored Brooklyn's back line across the opening stretch of the season while contributing to the attack. She ranks fourth in the league with 297 passes completed, sits eighth with 25 clearances, and is tied for 15th with seven shots. Hill also tallied her first career goal, assisted by Hope Breslin, following a set piece and sparking a second half comeback 2-2 draw vs. DC Power FC.

Norris received her SOTM nomination for a critical 69th-minute save against Lexington on Sept. 14. After a turnover in Brooklyn's defensive third, Lexington forward Sarah Griffith broke free one-on-one in the box. Norris dove to her right to deny the chance.

Brooklyn FC is back at Maimonides Park on Saturday, October 4, at 6:00 p.m. ET to host Sporting JAX. The match marks the first-ever meeting between the two sides, with Sporting JAX competing in their inaugural season.

All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.