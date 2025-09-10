Brooklyn FC Rotates Local Biz on Women's Jerseys: Brooklyn Bowl up Next

Published on September 10, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women today announced the remaining partners in its rotating front-of-kit program for the first half of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property. Following the debut with Brooklyn Children's Museum on Aug. 23, each upcoming home match will feature a new Brooklyn business on the women's jersey, continuing the club's effort to highlight the borough's culture and business community.

Brooklyn Bowl will appear next when the club returns to Maimonides Park on Sunday, Sept. 28. The Williamsburg venue, known for its live music, bowling, and restaurant, will be the front-of-kit partner for that match.

"This program puts Brooklyn's icons literally front and center," said Tom Lyons, Chief Marketing Officer, Brooklyn FC. "From beloved venues and historic restaurants to neighborhood makers, our partners reflect the diversity and spirit of this borough. We're thrilled to give them the platform they deserve in front of our supporters and the wider women's soccer audience."

Confirmed partners and match dates include:

Aug. 23 - Brooklyn Children's Museum (Crown Heights)

Sept. 28 - Brooklyn Bowl (Williamsburg)

Oct. 4 - Gage & Tollner (Downtown Brooklyn)

Oct. 11 - Fort Hamilton Distillery (Industry City)

Oct. 18 - Brooklyn Tea (Bed-Stuy)

Nov. 8 - TALEA Beer Co. (Williamsburg)

Nov. 15 - Brooklyn Made (Industry City / Downtown Brooklyn)

Nov. 22 - Shelsky's Bagels (Park Slope)

A limited number of game worn, autographed jerseys will be sold following each match. Interested businesses can email partnerships@brooklynfootballclub.com to learn more about being featured in future matches. Fans should follow Brooklyn FC on social media for up-to-date announcements including on-sale dates.

Brooklyn FC heads to the nation's capital to take on DC Power FC on Thursday, September 18, before returning home to face Fort Lauderdale United FC on Sunday September 28 at 3:00 pm ET as part of Youth Sports Day. For this special promotion, all kids 14 and under are invited to take part in an on-field parade around the pitch prior to the match. Fans are asked to arrive when gates open at 1:30pm to take part. A match ticket is required to participate in the parade.

All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.