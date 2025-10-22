Brooklyn FC Defender Emily Pringle Announces Retirement

Published on October 22, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women's defender Emily Pringle has announced her retirement from professional soccer, stepping away from the game to pursue opportunities beyond the sport.

Pringle made six appearances for Brooklyn FC during the fall half of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. She previously played for Brisbane Roar FC in Australia's A-League, where she logged 23 matches and two goals in her debut professional campaign. A former team captain at the University of Pennsylvania, Pringle also played at UCLA, bringing leadership and international experience to Brooklyn during her time with the club.

Brooklyn FC thanks Emily for her professionalism and dedication and wishes her the very best in her next chapter.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.