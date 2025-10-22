Stella Nyamekye Called up to Ghana National Team for WAFCON Qualifiers

Published on October 22, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is proud to announce that midfielder Stella Nyamekye has been called up to the Ghana Women's National Team for 2026 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying, featuring a pair of matches against Egypt. A dynamic midfielder, Nyamekye arrived on loan from the NWSL's NJ/NY Gotham FC just after the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season kicked off.

Nyamekye has been an instrumental part of Fort Lauderdale's strong start, appearing in six matches and starting five since arriving on loan. The midfielder has logged 460 minutes, completing a team-high 81.4% of her passes, winning 30 duels while contributing one goal and one assist. Nyamekye is one of just three Fort Lauderdale players to record both a goal and an assist through the first seven matches of the season, playing a key role in the club's six-match unbeaten streak to open the campaign.

Nyamekye has quickly become a key figure for the Ghana National Team, better known as the Black Queens. She earned her senior debut in 2023 at just 17 years old and broke out at the 2024 Women's African Cup of Nations, where she recorded a goal and an assist in the tournament. Nyamekye scored the go-ahead goal in the Semifinal against Morocco and provided an assist in a group-stage win over Tanzania, helping the Black Queens claim the bronze medal with a victory over South Africa. The midfielder also captained Ghana at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, where she tallied two goals and an assist.

Nyamekye and Ghana will face Egypt in the first leg on Thursday, October 23, at 4 p.m. at Suez Canal Stadium, followed by the second leg on Tuesday, October 28, at 3:30 p.m. at Accra Sports Stadium.







