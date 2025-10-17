Alexa Strickler Called up to U-18/U-19 U.S. Youth National Team for Training Camp and Friendlies

Published on October 17, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is proud to announce that Academy player Alexa Strickler has been called up to the U-18/U-19 United States Youth National Team for an international training camp in Setúbal, Portugal, which includes a pair of international friendlies in late October.

"We're proud to see Alexa earn a call-up in the upcoming international friendlies," said Ali Rogers, Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Since joining our environment, she has shown clear potential and made important strides in her development. This is a great opportunity for her to gain valuable experience at the international level, and we look forward to seeing how she applies it in her continued growth."

Strickler, the lone player on the roster representing the Gainbridge Super League, will join the U-18/U-19 USYNT for matchups against the Republic of Ireland's U-19s on October 25 and Portugal's U-19s on October 28. The defender most recently represented the U-17 USYNT at the 4 Nations Tournament in August, helping the team capture the championship. All 20 players in camp are age-eligible for the 2026 FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup in Poland, with the camp serving as an early step in the team's journey toward the tournament.







