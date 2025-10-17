McCarthy Scores As Shorthanded Fort Lauderdale Falls On Road At Lexington

Published on October 16, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







LEXINGTON, KY. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (3-1-3, 12 PTS) dropped its matchup with Lexington SC (3-0-5, 14 PTS) on Thursday evening, 1-5, in a battle between two of the top teams in the Gainbridge Super League. An early red card from goalkeeper Bella Hara forced Fort Lauderdale United to play the majority of the match with 10 players, while midfielder Lilly McCarthy scored her first professional goal on a terrific assist from Kelli Van Treeck. With the result, Fort Lauderdale falls for the first time this season and will have ample time to rest before looking to get back in the win column in its first match at Beyond Bancard Field in nearly 50 days.

Fort Lauderdale United will return to action on Saturday, November 1 for its first match at Beyond Bancard Field in nearly 50 days (September 6), taking on Brooklyn FC. The clubs have already met once this season, with Fort Lauderdale earning a 2-1 road win in the Empire State to secure its third victory of the campaign. Following the match, the club will enter another bye week before playing four games in a 14-day span.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMTSm9T8UKg

The match got off to a physical start, with both teams committing a number of early fouls. Goalkeeper Bella Hara made an impressive one-on-one sliding save in the 8th minute to deny the opening chance of the game. Captain Sh'nia Gordon was active in the early stages, putting together several strong runs down the right side to threaten the Lexington defense.

Fort Lauderdale nearly took the lead in the 11th minute after an effort play from Kiara Locklear, who set up Jasmine Hamid for a shot from inside the box that was saved. Lexington opened the scoring in the 17th minute off a throw-in and doubled its lead in the 25th minute. Just two minutes later, Hara was shown a red card after committing a foul as the last defender, forcing Fort Lauderdale to play a man down for the remaining 63 minutes. Following the booking, goalkeeper Haley Craig made her debut for Fort Lauderdale, entering the match for Julia Grosso.

Hamid created another quality chance in the 38th minute, sending a cross into the box for Van Treeck, whose shot missed just wide. Lexington struck again just before halftime, extending the deficit to 0-3 in the 44th minute. Stella Nyamekye had a late first-half chance with a free kick from just outside the box, but her shot was saved, and Fort Lauderdale entered the break trailing Lexington by three.

Fort Lauderdale opened the second half with a change, bringing on forward Princess Ademiluyi for midfielder Taylor Smith. Hamid continued to press in the attack, taking a shot that missed just right in the 59th minute. Lexington extended its lead with a goal in the 67th minute. A triple substitution followed in the 76th minute, with Kat González, Madison McComasky and McCarthy entering for Hamid, Nyamekye and Lily Nabet. Lexington added a fifth goal in the 78th minute. Fort Lauderdale pulled one back in the 82nd minute when Van Treeck found McCarthy, who fired a rocket from outside the box to make it 1-5 as the final whistle approached. After 90 minutes, Fort Lauderdale fell to Lexington SC on the road, 1-5 in a mid-week clash.

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, November 1 for its first home match in 49 days, taking on Brooklyn FC at Beyond Bancard Field. The clubs have met once so far this season, with Fort Lauderdale earning a dominant road win in New York.

Tickets

Fort Lauderdale will return home on Saturday, November 1 for a home duel with Brooklyn FC at Beyond Bancard Field. You can purchase tickets HERE! Season tickets for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are officially on sale - and you won't want to miss what's coming. Be there for every tackle, every goal, and every unforgettable moment at all 11 of Fort Lauderdale United FC's action-packed home matches. New this year: the club has launched the Juniors Season Ticket - a fun and affordable way to bring the whole family into the experience. At Fort Lauderdale United, matchday isn't just about soccer; it's about making memories with your family.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.