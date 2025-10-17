Lexington Decimates Fort Lauderdale United FC In The Battle Of The Unbeatens, 5-1

Published on October 16, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The last two undefeated clubs in the Gainbridge Super League clashed in Kentucky Thursday night as Lexington SC hosted Fort Lauderdale United FC. While the lead-up all week suggested a tight spectacle, the match quickly turned into a stomping - with LSC serving as the boot.

It was all Lexington from the jump. Hannah Sharts' long throw-ins have caused issues for the opposition all season long, and Thursday night, the center-back shined with one assist and two chances created via the throw.

The first came 17 minutes in when Sharts launched a ball into the box, eventually finding Shea Moyer who converted the chance for her second goal of the season.

Eight minutes later, some gorgeous interplay between Emina Ekić, Addie McCain and Sarah Griffith down the left flank resulted in Lexington's second of the evening.

Sharts and Griffith combined for LSC's third in the 43' minute off another long throw. The goal capped Griffith's first professional brace, and although Sharts was not officially credited with an assist on the play, her throw made it all happen.

A first-half straight red card for the Fort Lauderdale goalkeeper only further dampened the visitors' second-half confidence.

McCain kept things rolling after the break with her fifth goal of the season, not to be outdone by Catherine Barry who also bagged her fifth of the campaign after coming on as a substitute. 5-0 Lexington.

Fort Lauderdale got one back in the 81' minute when Lilly McCarthy's shot deflected off an LSC defender and into goal, but it hardly mattered.

When the beatdown concluded, the 5-1 affair rocketed Lexington SC into first place in the Gainbridge Super League standings. Additionally, Lexington now leads the league in goals scored (17) and the fewest goals conceded (6).

Only one club now remains unbeaten in the GSL, and it's Lexington SC.

GOALS

17' LEX: Taylor Aylmer (assist: Hannah Sharts)

25' LEX: Sarah Griffith (assist: Addie McCain)

43' LEX: Sarah Griffith

67' LEX: Addie McCain (assist: Emina Ekić)

78' LEX: Catherine Barry (assist: Tati Fung)

81' FTL: Lilly McCarthy (assist: Kelli Van Treeck)

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Hannah Johnson, Hannah Sharts, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois (71' Maddy Perez), Taylor Aylmer, Tati Fung (79' Justina Gaynor), Emina Ekić (71' McKenzie Weinert), Shea Moyer (60' Catherine Barry), Sarah Griffith (60' Hannah White), Addie McCain

FTL: Bella Hara, Julia Grosso (30' Haley Craig), Ella Simpson, Laurel Ansbrow, Sh'nia Gordon, Taylor Smith (45' Princess Ademiluyi), Lily Nabet (76' Madison McComasky), Jasmine Hamid (76' Lilly McCarthy), Stella Nyamekye (76' Kathrynn Gonzalez), Kiara Locklear, Kelli Van Treeck

UP NEXT

Lexington SC gets a week to catch its breath, then are back at home Friday, Oct. 31 to host Sporting Club Jacksonville on Halloween. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.







