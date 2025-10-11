Lexington SC Women's Upcoming Match vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC Rescheduled

Published on October 11, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington SC's Gainbridge Super League match vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 19 has been rescheduled to Thursday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The match was moved at the request of Fort Lauderdale due to travel complications.

Tickets already in fans' SeatGeek accounts will be updated to reflect the new date and time.

Lexington SC currently sits in second place in the league standings, trailing first-place Fort Lauderdale United FC by just one point. The two sides matched up in the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season opener. The contest resulted in a 3-3 draw in southeast Florida.

For any questions regarding tickets, please contact our ticket office at tickets@lexsporting.com or call 859-201-3932.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 11, 2025

Lexington SC Women's Upcoming Match vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC Rescheduled - Lexington Sporting Club

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.