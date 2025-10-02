Barry, McCain, Asman Named to Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month

Published on October 2, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Gainbridge Super League announced its September Team of the Month Thursday, a squad featuring three Lexington SC powerhouses. Catherine Barry and Addie McCain received first-team honors while Kat Asman was named to the Team of the Month Bench.

Barry netted four goals in September by way of a pair of braces. She showcased her lethality throughout the month, bagging all four goals on just 10 attempts. She is tied for the second-most goals in the GSL and also created six scoring chances for her teammates.

Per American Soccer Analysis, Barry leads the league in goals added - a stat measuring a player's total on-ball contribution in attack and defense.

McCain found the back of the net three times, pairing her scoring contributions with an assist. She ranks seventh in the GSL in xG, and like Barry, created six scoring chances.

Asman is tied for the league lead with three clean sheets and put up a 77% save percentage. She has played a critical role in Lexington remaining undefeated through five matches to begin the season.

With Asman in goal, LSC recorded its longest stretch without conceding in club history, 293 minutes.

The group is back in action Saturday night as unblemished Lexington SC takes on Spokane Zephyr FC. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.







