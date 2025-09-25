Match Preview: Lexington Sporting Club vs. Dallas Trinity FC - September 26, 2025 - 6 p.m. ET

Published on September 25, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - An early season clash of the titans will play out at Lexington SC Stadium Friday night as an undefeated LSC women's side hosts first-place Dallas Trinity FC, presented by Central Bank.

Through its first four matches, Lexington has the best defense in the Gainbridge Super League. It has allowed the fewest goals (3), the fewest shots (13) and leads the GSL in clean sheets (3).

All three goals Lexington conceded came in the season opener at Fort Lauderdale United FC. Since then, goalkeeper Kat Asman and her backline have been as stingy as they come.

LSC has kept a clean sheet in each of its last three matches. On the flip side, Dallas has not been shut out this season through five matches played.

Offensively, Lexington has done the dirty work to create bounties of scoring opportunities - it has just been lacking the final action to turn its last three draws into wins.

The squad has been credited with 35 scoring chances created, the third most in the league behind Spokane Zephyr FC (who have played three more matches than Lexington) and Trinity FC. Several attempts have narrowly missed the target by inches, and LSC has been denied by the woodwork five times already.

"Scoring is the hardest thing to do in our game," Head Coach Mac Hemmi told local media after LSC's 0-0 draw vs. Spokane last weekend. "Our mentality around the box could be a little more active and a little more relentless, but we are just getting started. The floodgates will open up."

Leading the chances-created charge is Emina Ekić. She ranks first among all GSL players in chances created (15), crosses (35) and is tied for the league lead with two assists.

In four meetings last season, Dallas claimed all 12 points. However, this year's LSC squad resembles little of last year's group in terms of results to start the season.

Kickoff from Lexington is set for 6 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING DALLAS

Dallas Trinity FC enters the match atop the Gainbridge Super League with 10 points earned in five matches and a 3W-1L-1D record. The squad from the Lone Star State has scored six goals and conceded six to boot.

Trinity FC operates in a 4-2-3-1 shape, the same formation Mac Hemmi prefers to deploy.

Up top, Lexington will need to watch out for forward Allie Thornton and midfielder Chioma Ubogagu. Thornton leads Dallas with two goals while Ubogagu shares the league lead in assists with Ekić (2).

STAT OF THE MATCH

Lexington SC is up to 270 minutes without conceding a goal, a club record. During this stretch, Kat Asman's three shutouts have yielded her the most clean sheets in club history.

HOMETOWN HEROES NIGHT

It will be Hometown Heroes Night at Lexington SC Stadium, celebrating local first responders. Several emergency vehicles will be showcased outside the Fan Zone in the north lot, featuring Lexington Fire, Lexington Police and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

First responders can secure tickets to the match for just $5 before matchday.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will be streamed nationally on Peacock.







