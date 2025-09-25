Sporting JAX Heads to Charlotte for Road Duel with Carolina Ascent FC

Published on September 25, 2025

Sporting JAX (1-2-1) is back in Gainbridge Super League action this weekend, facing Carolina Ascent FC (0-1-3) in a road match on Sunday.

Despite a break in league play, Sporting JAX kept at it, taking on Kansas City Current II in an exhibition friendly last Friday at Hodges Stadium. It was a hard-fought and physical match, but Sporting JAX ultimately broke through thanks to an Andrea Fernandez goal in the second half.

There wasn't much time to celebrate, though, as the squad quickly shifted towards preparations for Sunday. This will be the first time Sporting JAX faces a repeat opponent, having squared off with Carolina in their last Gainbridge Super League outing on September 13.

The match looked very promising for Sporting JAX, who jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half. They weren't able to hold on, conceding twice as Carolina forced a 2-2 draw.

"They gave us some problems," Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam admitted. "We've been trying to work through that and just try and get comfortable in uncomfortable situations."

With such a small playoff field, missing out on two points could be crucial later this season. It's safe to say that Sporting JAX will be hungry to grab all three points this time around.

Match Info

Carolina Ascent FC vs. Sporting JAX

Sunday, September 28 at 2:00 PM

American Legion Memorial Stadium | Charlotte, NC

The Opponent: Carolina Ascent FC

The early moments of the 2025/26 season have been a stark contrast to the success Carolina Ascent FC experienced last season. The playoffs didn't go their way, but this is a team that is fresh off winning the Players' Shield. So far, though, the squad is still looking for its first win of the season.

Things could be much worse for Carolina. While a win has eluded them, they haven't suffered many defeats. Through four matches, they've collected three draws, scoring six goals while allowing seven.

This hasn't been the result of a lack of firepower, though. Maddie Mercado is tied for league-leader with three goals. One of these came in the previous meeting with Jacksonville, kickstarting the comeback effort. Shutting down Mercado and Carolina's other talented attackers, along with minimizing defensive mistakes will be key to Sporting JAX securing a result on the road.

One key element in the outcome of this match could be time. While Sporting JAX hasn't played since Friday, this isn't the case for Carolina. They first had to navigate a midweek fixture against Spokane Zephyr FC Wednesday night, losing 1-0. This could play a role in the team's outlook on the match, both physically and mentally. Making things more difficult for Carolina, they will be down a defender following Jenna Butler's red card late in Wednesday's match.

Playing twice in such a short span can have physical effects, but it also means that Carolina will even be more determined to grab their first W of the season. Sporting JAX will be hungry, but their opponent will be as well.







