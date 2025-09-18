Sporting JAX Women Set to Face Kansas City Current II in Exhibition Friendly

Published on September 18, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting JAX will be in action once again this week, taking on Kansas City Current II in an exhibition match at Hodges Stadium on Friday at 7:30 PM.

The hosts are fresh off earning their first point at home last weekend, a 2-2 draw against Carolina Ascent FC. While it was a positive result, more was potentially left on the table after Sporting JAX jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half.

This has been a theme that has bitten Sporting JAX early on in its inaugural season. In three of four matches, they've grabbed the initial lead, but have only secured a win in one match. Sixth in the table isn't truly indicative of the promise that this team has shown.

"This is an opportunity for us to experiment a little bit, change some things up from what we've been doing and get a different look from different personnel," Balaam said. "So I think that it's really important that we continue to offer the opportunity to others that have been just as deserving to play and see how they can make an impact in the game."

This match may not count towards Gainbridge Super League standings, but it will be an exciting opportunity for fans to see some different looks from the home team on Friday night. Players see it similarly, something that defender Zara Siassi attested to.

"We can implement things that we've been working on in practice and it doesn't count towards league play," Siassi said. "Obviously, we still want to put our best effort forward, and we still want to get a result out of that game."

The Opponent: Kansas City Current II

This week presents a unique opponent, along with unique opportunities for both squads. Serving as the developmental team for one of the most dynamic teams in women's soccer, Kansas City has no shortage of talented players.

There's also no shortage of connections between the two squads. Sporting JAX midfielder Sophia Boman spent some time with KC Current as a trialist and a practice player, gaining valuable experience and pleasant memories from the time.

"I like Kansas City a lot," Boman said. "They have a great program and a great community, so I can't speak highly enough about them."

Similar to Sporting JAX, KC Current II is currently in its first year of play. The difference in leagues, combined with the small sample size, make it hard to know just how this match will play out.

Through five matches, Kansas City has won two matches, including a 9-0 defeat of Missouri Reign. One area of overlap for Kansas City and Sporting JAX can be found in Dallas, Texas. Both teams have played Dallas Trinity FC, albeit under different circumstances. The Current suffered a 4-2 defeat, while Sporting JAX lost 1-0.

Ultimately, a common opponent doesn't tell the whole story. This chapter will be written on the pitch Friday night as Sporting JAX looks to pick up its first home win in club history, league match or not.

How To Watch

Tickets are still available for this match and can be purchased at sportingjax.com/tickets or by calling our Ticketing Team at (904) 863-KICK. Fans with season tickets automatically receive access to this match.

Fans can watch this match live on WJXX ABC 25 locally and on ESPN+.







