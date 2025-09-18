Defender Allie George Recalled from Loan by Racing Louisville FC

Published on September 18, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Today, Fort Lauderdale United FC announced the departure of defender Allie George, who has been recalled from her loan by Racing Louisville FC as the 2025 NWSL season hits the final stretch.

George joined Fort Lauderdale United on loan ahead of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season to bolster a revamped back line. The defender appeared in all four matches to date, starting two and logging 145 minutes. At the time of her departure, George led the team in blocked shots (4), ranked tied for second in interceptions (3) and tied for third in clearances (12).

Fort Lauderdale United FC thanks Allie for her contributions and professionalism during her time with the club and wishes her the best as she returns to Racing Louisville FC.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.