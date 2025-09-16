Tyrone Mears Promoted to President of Soccer of Fort Lauderdale United FC

Published on September 16, 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is thrilled to announce that former Head Coach Tyrone Mears has been announced as the club's President of Soccer, effective immediately. In his new role, Mears will oversee all sporting operations on both the men's and women's professional sides.

"I'm thankful for my time as head coach and everything I learned working with our incredible players and staff," said Tyrone Mears, President of Soccer at Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Now, in this new role, I'm excited to help guide both our men's and women's professional programs and continue building the club's future."

Mears' appointment comes as the club prepares for its USL League One Men's professional side to debut in March of 2026. With the debut of the League One squad, Fort Lauderdale will have completed its pathway-to-pro on both the men's and women's sides, courtesy of the full-fledged academy program that opened last week.

"The progress we've made with our women's program in such a short time has been incredible to see," said Mears. "Now, we're thrilled to take the next step with the launch of our men's professional team. At the end of the day, our number one goal is to provide a clear pathway from youth to the professional level on both sides, and this new role gives me the chance to help drive that vision forward."

With Mears now overseeing all sporting operations, Fort Lauderdale United FC looks forward to building on its rapid growth, continuing to develop elite talent through its academy, and delivering professional opportunities on both the men's and women's sides. The club is positioned for an exciting next chapter as it aims to strengthen its presence in South Florida and beyond.







