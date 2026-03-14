Fort Lauderdale Set for Home Clash with Surging Sporting JAX

Published on March 13, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-7-7, 19 PTS) returns to league play Saturday evening, hosting in-state foe Sporting JAX (10-4-4, 34 PTS) for the first time in the matchup's history. The sides previously met twice during the fall portion of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, both in Jacksonville, with JAX claiming the first meeting (Nov. 22) before the clubs played to a thrilling 2-2 draw (Dec. 13). With kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. at Beyond Bancard Field, Fort Lauderdale will look to secure its first victory against its surging in-state rival.

Fort Lauderdale enters Saturday's clash following a week-long break ahead of its historic friendly against NWSL opponent Orlando Pride last weekend. The club will look to build momentum under Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison in the third league match of his tenure and begin a push toward the Gainbridge Super League Playoffs with 10 matches remaining. Fort Lauderdale's dominant third-ranked attack is led by the dynamic quartet of Kiara Locklear (5G), Kelli Van Treeck (4G, 2A), Jasmine Hamid (4G, 1A) and Sophie Harding (1A), while defender Ella Simpson (4G) has also made an impact going forward and leads all Super League defenders in goals. In goal, Haley Craig and Bella Hara will look to steady a defense that has faced a difficult stretch in recent weeks, while the back line could see a boost with the addition of Maggie Mace as the club eyes three points at home against the league's top attack.

Sporting JAX enters Saturday's meeting as the hottest team in the Super League, winning four of its last five matches, including a 3-0 victory over previously top-seeded Lexington SC. The club leads the league in goals scored (35) and is paced by the Super League's leading scorer, Ashlyn Puerta (11G), while Meg Hughes and Paige Kenton are tied for the league lead in assists (6), with Puerta just behind with 5. Defensively, goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks leads the Super League in shutouts (7) and ranks fourth in saves (38), while defender Georgia Brown tops the league in clearances (126). With Fort Lauderdale aiming to secure three points at home, Saturday's matchup is set to be a compelling in-state showdown.

Matchup History

The clubs met twice in Jacksonville during the first half of the 2025/26 season, with JAX taking the first meeting at home on November 22 before playing to a thrilling 2-2 draw on December 13 on the road.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 13, 2026

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