DC Power FC Opens Spring Home Slate with 1-1 Draw

Published on March 13, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Spring Season

DC Power FC (5-5-8, 23 PTS) 1 vs. 1 Dallas Trinity FC (8-6-4, 28 PTS)

Thursday, March 12

Audi Field

Player Notes

Forward Loza Abera put DC Power FC on the board at the seventh minute, marking her second goal in back-to-back matches and her fourth of the season.

In her debut with DC Power FC, goalkeeper Makenna Gottschalk made six saves and completed 90 minutes.

Midfielder Lexi Fraley won a team-high nine duels and completed 90 minutes for D.C.'s side.

Match Notes

DC Power FC is now 2-2-3 all-time against Dallas Trinity FC, 1-1-1 this season.

Power FC is now undefeated thorough its last six matches dating back to its 2-2 draw on the road against Lexington SC on December 13, 2025.

DC Power FC Lineup: Makenna Gottschalk, Anna Bagley, Claire Constant, Sydney Cummings, Paige Almendariz, Lexi Fraley (Hannah Richardson-Harney 69'), Alexis Theoret (Justina Gaynor 45'), Emily Colton, Loza Abera (Valentina Perrotta 76'), Alyssa Walker (Dasia Torbert 69') and Gianna Gourley.

Unused Substitutes: Ellie Gilbert and Madison Murnin.

Head Coach: Omid Namazi

Dallas Trinity FC Lineup: Lauren Flynn, Heather Stainbrook, Lexi Missimo (Jenny Danielsson 79'), Maya McCutcheon (Caroline Swann 70'), Sealey Strawn (Camryn Lancaster 70'), Cyera Hintzen, Chioma Ubogagu (Caroline Swann 79'), Samar Guidry, Amber Wisner, Tyler McCamey and Bethany Balcer (Allie Thornton 79').

Unused Substitutes: Sam Estrada and Hannah Davison.

Head Coach: Nathan Thackeray

DC Power Football Club Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Omid Namazi

On the match result...

"I thought we certainty deserve more than one point," Namazi said. "More of it so in the second half because I felt we had some clear chances that we should have buried those chances and put them away. Once again, we got caught on a defensive set piece and gave up a goal. I felt in the second half we changed things a little bit in our system and I felt the run of play was in our hands. Unfortunately, we weren't clinical enough in front of the goal."

On Makenna Gottschalk's performance...

"Makenna did a great job in goal," Namazi said. "She was aggressive, confident and it showed in her play. She did an outstanding job."

Goalkeeper Makenna Gottschalk

On her Power FC debut...

"I felt good after the game started flowing and had a couple moments to make me feel confident," Gottschalk said. "The team is confident in me, and I am in them so that helped a lot."

Forward Loza Abera

On scoring her fourth goal of the season at the 17th minute for DC Power FC...

"I'm so happy," Abera said. "I always prepare myself for every game by focus, determination and resilience. That gives me confidence to continue scoring."







