DC Power FC Faces Fort Lauderdale United FC on Wednesday Night

Published on April 21, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (7-8-8, 29 PTS) returns home to take on Fort Lauderdale United FC (5-10-8, 23 PTS) in the final meeting between the two clubs of the Spring 2025/26 season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST. at Audi Field.

Tickets for the match are available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Coming off its 0-2 shutout road win over Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday, April 11, DC Power FC looks to carry its momentum from the victory against Tampa Bay to start off their three-match homestand against Fort Lauderdale.

Forward Alyssa Walker's goal at the 18th minute put DC Power FC on the board and midfielder Dasia Torbert doubled D.C.'s edge at the 24th minute to seal the club's shutout road win.

"It was a huge win down in Tampa and our first win in franchise history against them so that was a confidence booster for us," Head Coach Omid Namazi said. "We came out with a lot of intensity and the type of things we talk about; being hard, playing physical and they did that and we got the results."

Following the recent international window, all Power FC players that were overseas representing their respective national teams (goalkeeper Morgan Aquino, forward Jaydah Bedoya and defender Claire Constant) will be back in market and available for D.C.'s side. Still without key players due to injury, DC Power FC looks to their available players to step up in the final upcoming matches.

"We just have to think about next man up and who's going to step up and do the job," Namazi said. "So far, the players that have been called upon have been doing their job and have kept us in the playoff picture."

With just four matches remaining in the regular season, DC Power FC is focused on securing the fourth and final playoff spot. The push begins at home on Wednesday night, as they look to start a four-game winning streak to close out the Spring slate.

"We have four games; they're four finals," Namazi said. "We have to take it one at a time. If we're able to win our games and take care of business, then we're in the playoffs. It's in our hands."

Scouting Fort Lauderdale United FC

DC Power FC is 2-2-2 all-time against Fort Lauderdale United FC and 1-1-0 this season. Led by Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison, Fort Lauderdale is looking to get back in the winning column following its recent 1-4 home loss to Sporting Jacksonville.

The last time DC Power FC met Fort Lauderdale United FC on Monday April 6, D.C. fell to Fort Lauderdale's side, 3-1. Forward Loza Abera scored the equalizing goal in the second minute of stoppage time in the first half before Fort Lauderdale pulled ahead. Abera's equalizer marked her fifth of the season and her second against Fort Lauderdale's side.

"Something Fort Lauderdale has that causes problems for not only us is their pace," Namazi said. "They have a lot of pace in their front line and with a couple of wingers that they have. We have to neutralize that and figure out how not to give away the space behind us."

DC Power FC's match against Fort Lauderdale United FC will be streamed live on Peacock TV beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 21, 2026

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