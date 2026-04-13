Goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko Recalled from Loan by Washington Spirit

Published on April 13, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club announced today that the Washington Spirit (NWSL) has recalled goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko from her loan with DC Power Football Club as she continues to rehab an injury.

Wojdelko joined DC Power FC's side on loan on February 23, 2026. In her first professional start on Saturday, March 7 on the road against Brooklyn FC, Wojdelko posted a shutout with four saves over 90 minutes.

"We would like to thank Sara for her contributions to our club during the Spring half of the season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "We wish her the very best and a strong recovery from injury."

DC Power FC will play its next home match at Audi Field on Wednesday, April 22 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Transaction: Washington Spirit has recalled goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko from her loan to DC Power Football Club in the Gainbridge Super League.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 13, 2026

Goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko Recalled from Loan by Washington Spirit - DC Power FC

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