Carolina Ascent FC Returns from International Break to Take on Tampa Bay

Published on March 13, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC -- Carolina Ascent FC is back in the Queen City to take on Tampa Bay Sun FC this Friday, March 13. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Following a strong showing by five Carolina Ascent players for their respective countries over the international break, Carolina comes into the Friday night showdown with their sights set on three points.

Friday's match will also feature Nucor's Green Game, with fans receiving a Team Green shirt while supplies last. During halftime, the club will unveil a new tradition that recognizes service and community. Gates open at 6:00 p.m..

Fans can watch the match live on Peacock.

Who: Carolina Ascent FC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC

What: Carolina Ascent FC takes on Tampa Bay Sun FC for Nucor's Green Game. Fans can

receive Nucor Team Green shirt while supplies last.

When: Friday March 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Charlotte, NC - American Legion Memorial Stadium

Media Information:

The match will be streamed live on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.