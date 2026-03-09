Ascent Abroad: Hylton, Puerto Ricans Show out Overseas

Published on March 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Four Carolina Ascent players represented their respective nations during the recent two-week international break. Defender Jill Aguilera, goalkeeper Sydney Martinez, and forward Maria Tapia featured for Puerto Rico, midfielder B Hylton starred for England's U-20 squad, and forward Stella Spitzer impressed with the United States U-16 team.

Let's take a look at how they performed.

PUERTO RICO WINS TWO MORE IN CONCACAF QUALIFYING, TAPIA NETS FIRST GOAL

Jill Aguilera and the Puerto Rico team celebrate a goal against St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Photo: @rafiimolina)

Sydney Martinez captured a clean sheet in Puerto Rico's victory over St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Photo: Puerto Rico national team)

It was another exceptional window for the Puerto Rico national team. Competing in Group A of CONCACAF Championship Qualifying, Puerto Rico opened its two-match slate in dominant fashion, defeating Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 10-0 on February 27.

After scoring four goals during her previous call-up in December, Aguilera once again proved to be the most dangerous player on the pitch, recording a hat trick and an assist. Martinez started in goal just days after keeping a clean sheet for Carolina Ascent against Dallas Trinity. The goalkeeper made one save and secured her second consecutive shutout across club and international play.

A week later, Puerto Rico defeated the U.S. Virgin Islands 9-0 to maintain its grip atop the group. Tapia earned the start and made an immediate impact, scoring her first international goal in the 41st minute before adding an assist four minutes later. Captain Aguilera continued her torrid run of form, scoring twice more to bring her tournament total to nine goals in three matches.

Puerto Rico's next qualifier comes against its toughest group opponent, Mexico, on April 18.

HYLTON BURIES FIRST INTERNATIONAL GOAL

B Hylton started in England's victory against Mexico on March 6. (Photo: Lionesses)

Meanwhile, the England U-20s continued their preparations for the U-20 Women's World Cup with a three-match set of friendlies in Alicante, Spain. It was a memorable stretch for midfielder B Hylton.

After appearing as a substitute in England's 3-1 loss to Spain on February 28, Hylton earned a start against the Netherlands on March 3. Just before halftime, she scored her first international goal with a strike from outside the 18-yard box. Hylton went on to play 85 minutes as the Young Lionesses secured a 1-0 victory.

She started the final match of the trip against Mexico, playing 45 minutes in England's 4-1 win to close the tournament with a winning record in Alicante.

SPITZER STARS FOR THE UNITED STATES

Stella Spitzer holding off a defender against England's U-16 team. (Photo: USYNT)

Stella Spitzer against England's U-16 team (Photo: USYNT)

Young forward Stella Spitzer also impressed internationally, traveling to Türkiye with the United States U-16 squad for the UEFA Development Tournament. The U.S. finished with six points from three matches, defeating Denmark and England during the competition.

Spitzer started against Spain and England and appeared as a substitute against Denmark, totaling 147 minutes across the three matches.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.