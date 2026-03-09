Dallas Trinity FC Knocks off Lexington SC, 1-0

Published on March 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







LEXINGTON - Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Heather Stainbrook scored late in stoppage time to lift Dallas (8-6-3, 27 points) over Lexington SC (7-2-9, 30 points) in a 1-0 victory on Sunday afternoon from Lexington SC Stadium. With the road win, Dallas gains an important three points and remains in playoff position in the Gainbridge Super League.

The first half ended scoreless for the two sides, with Dallas generating only a quarter of the shot attempts recorded by Lexington. DTFC picked it up in the second half and it paid dividends, as Stainbrook scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time (90+3'), a left-footed strike that found the net past the right post, assisted by Cyera Hintzen on a nice cross to the box.

Stainbrook's score marked the latest game-winning goal in DTFC history; the former team record was scored by Gracie Brian on Nov. 9, 2024, scoring in the 90th minute in a 3-2 win at Lexington SC.

The win pulls Trinity FC within three points of Lexington in the Gainbridge Super League standings, with Dallas having one game in hand.

The match was originally set to take place on Feb. 14, but unsafe field conditions at Lexington SC Stadium required the match to be rescheduled to today, ensuring player safety.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC is 5-1-2 in its last eight regular season matches.

The team sits in playoff position in the Gainbridge Super League standings (3rd place overall; the top four teams make the playoffs).

DTFC has a record of 4-4-1 on the road this season.

Dallas is now 5-1-1 all-time against Lexington; the two squads will face off once more on March 18 from the Cotton Bowl.

Forwards Bethany Bos and Caroline Kelly both drew their first starts for Dallas.

Midfielder Heather Stainbrook scored her second goal of the season (90+3') across four matches played.

Defender Cyera Hintzen tallied her second assist of the season (90+3'), matching her assist total from the 2024/25 season.

Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey secured her first clean sheet of the season across four matches played; DAL now has six shutouts on the season (T-2nd in the league).

16 players saw action for Dallas against Lexington.

Dallas tallied six total shots (three shots on target); Lexington had 14 total shots (four shots on target).

DTFC had a slight edge in the time-of-possession battle (50.2% to LEX's 49.8%).

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC closes out its road stretch with a visit to the nation's capital, as the team takes on DC Power FC (5-5-7, 22 points). Kickoff is slated for Thursday, March 12 at 6:00 p.m. CT from Audi Field. The match will stream on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.

QUOTES

Head Coach Nathan Thackeray

On the win...

"Any time that you get a late game-winning goal is a great feeling, especially when you do it away from home. We really struggled in the first half, both from a collective standpoint and an individual standpoint. In the second half, I thought that Maya McCutcheon came in and made a big difference for us, just helping us to secure the ball a little more. The three points are huge for us."

Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey

On the shutout...

"It's great, we've been working hard. You've got to give so much credit to my backline and the whole team really. Today was a total team effort. I'm so happy to get my first shut out here with Dallas. It's been such a great time and it's nice to finally get a clean sheet for the team."

Midfielder Heather Stainbrook

On her game-winning goal...

"I just knew that it was an opportunity to crash the box. It was such a good ball by Cyera and a really good dummy by Caroline. I just wanted to get there on the end of it and I'm so happy that I did."







