Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Carolina Ascent FC, 2-0

Published on February 23, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

CHARLOTTE - Dallas Trinity FC (7-6-3, 24 points) came up short against Carolina Ascent FC (6-7-5, 23 points) 2-0 on the road Saturday afternoon from American Legion Memorial Stadium. Dallas, who was riding a six-match unbeaten streak, remains in third place overall in the Gainbridge Super League.

Carolina Ascent FC found the back of the net in the 26th minute (S. Studer), putting Dallas down 1-0 heading into the break. Another score by Carolina in the 63rd minute (S. Studer) made the deficit 2-0.

Dallas dominated the time-of-possession battle, controlling the ball for nearly 71% of the match. A player from both sides would pick up a red card by way of a second yellow card late in the match with Carolina's L. Nabet (86') and Dallas' Lauren Flynn (90+1').

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC sits in playoff position in the Gainbridge Super League standings (3rd place overall; the top four teams make the playoffs).

DTFC has a record of 3-4-1 on the road this season.

Dallas is now 3-2-1 all-time against Carolina; the two squads will face off once more on April 19 from the Cotton Bowl.

Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey had two saves for DAL; she now has eight on the season in three matches played.

15 players saw action for Dallas against Carolina.

Dallas tallied 11 total shots (two shots on target); Carolina had 13 total shots (four shots on target).

DTFC dominated the time-of-possession battle (70.9% to CAR's 29.1%).

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC returns home for the highly-anticipated I-45 Texas Showdown against in-state opponent Houston Dash of the NWSL on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 6:00 p.m. CT from Cotton Bowl Stadium. The match will stream on Victory+ and TUDNXtra.

QUOTES

Head Coach Nathan Thackeray

On the match...

"I actually thought we played quite well for a lot of moments of the game. We were very wasteful in the final third and had very good opportunities to score in both the first and second half, but we didn't take advantage of it. We'll keep working and improving. As I said to the team, we won't be defined by results, we'll be defined by performance and application."

Forward Camryn Lancaster

On next week's I-45 Texas Showdown friendly match...

"I think it'll be a good test for us and really fun for us to play against an opponent outside of our league, to show what we can do. There's no off games, we're still going to go at it and compete at the highest level against Houston at the Cotton Bowl."

Academy Midfielder Caroline Swann

On the 2-0 loss...

"Overall, I thought we played well, fought hard as a team, and kept our heads up. Despite the loss, we pushed through to the end together. We'll keep going and do better next week."







