Ali Rogers Named Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is excited to announce that Alissa "Ali" Rogers has been named the club's Head Coach, effective immediately. Rogers, formerly Associate Head Coach, has been serving as acting head coach since the start of preseason. With her promotion, Rogers becomes the second head coach in club history and the first woman to hold the position.

Former Head Coach Tyrone Mears, who guided the club through its inaugural campaign, has been elevated to President of Soccer and will continue shaping the club's long-term vision. Learn more about Mears' promotion HERE.

"We're thrilled to officially name Ali Rogers as our head coach," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. She's been a very valuable part of our club's progress - shaping our identity, setting high standards, and building strong relationships within the team. Her impact has been felt in every part of the organization, and this promotion reflects both her leadership and the belief we have in her vision. We're proud to take this next step with her at the helm."

Rogers has been an integral part of Fort Lauderdale United since its inception, helping lead the club to a 12-9-9 record and a berth in the Super League Final during its first season. With her promotion, Rogers becomes just the third woman currently serving as head coach in the league, alongside Denise Schilte-Brown (Tampa Bay) and Stacey Balaam (Sporting JAX), and the sixth female head coach in Super League history.

"It's an incredible honor to be named Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC," said Ali Rogers, Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Leading this club at such an exciting time is a privilege, and I'm ready to continue building on the progress we've already made during our inaugural season. To be just the third woman head coach in the league, and the sixth overall, is something I don't take lightly. I know the importance of representation, and I'm proud to be part of paving the way for more women in leadership roles in professional soccer."

Rogers' coaching career is defined by success and impact at every level, collegiate, professional and youth development. During Fort Lauderdale United FC's inaugural season, she served as Associate Head Coach, guiding the team to the championship final and establishing a winning culture from day one. She previously served as Associate Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator at Dartmouth College, helping the Big Green break two program records and achieve an unprecedented unbeaten start.

Rogers also spent five years at Florida Gulf Coast University, ending her tenure as Associate Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator, where she helped lead the program to multiple ASUN regular-season and tournament championships, NCAA tournament appearances, and coached three All-Americans, nearly 40 All-Conference players, and 18 All-Region honorees. In addition, she served as ECNL Director and Head Coach for Florida West, shaping youth development pathways.

"I have been acting as head coach since the start of preseason, and I look forward to building on the strong foundation we have already established. I also want to sincerely thank our owner, Tommy Smith, for his trust and support, and acknowledge former Head Coach Tyrone Mears, whose leadership has been instrumental and who now continues to shape our future as President of Soccer. I will give my full commitment to establishing Fort Lauderdale United FC as a top team in the league and to solidifying our reputation as a prominent and respected club in professional soccer," Rogers added.

In addition to her Head Coach role, Rogers continues to play a critical role in the Girls Youth Academy, serving as Girls Academy Technical Director, College Advisor, and Girls Liaison to Florida West FC.

"My coaching philosophy is centered on maximizing the potential of every individual within the club. As a player-focused leader, I am dedicated to cultivating a competitive, driven, and passionate environment that enables our athletes to excel," said Rogers.

"It was always part of our plan for Ali Rogers to take on the head coach role, and I'm thrilled to see it come to fruition," said Tyrone Mears, former Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC and newly-named President of Soccer. "I've truly enjoyed my time working directly with this group, and Ali has my full support as she leads the team forward. We're excited to continue building on our success and to play our part in growing the women's game."

As a player, Rogers was team captain at FGCU, a First Team All-Conference selection, conference MVP, and recognized as one of the top players in the region. In 2020, she was voted Player of the Decade (2010-2020) by Naples Daily News in recognition of her exceptional high school career. She went on to play professionally overseas in Poland's Ekstraliga before her second ACL injury ended her playing career. With a U.S. Soccer 'B' License and upcoming 'A' License coursework, Rogers combines elite playing experience, proven coaching success, and deep Florida soccer connections, making her a visionary leader ready to take Fort Lauderdale United FC to new heights.







