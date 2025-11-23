Fort Lauderdale Drops Road Match in First Clash with Sporting JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale (4-3-5, 17 PTS) dropped its matchup with Sporting JAX (5-3-3, 18 PTS) on Saturday evening, 0-0, in the first meeting between the two teams in club history. With the result, Fort Lauderdale has fallen for the third time this season, and the second time in two matches, as the team now looks to regroup and take advantage of a brief break before returning to Jacksonville with a chance to respond.

Fort Lauderdale United will return to action on Saturday, December 13 for another road visit to Sporting JAX following a two-week pause. With only two matches remaining in the first half of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League campaign, the early-December rematch stands as an important opportunity for Fort Lauderdale to close the stretch on a high note.

The match opened quietly for both sides, with Fort Lauderdale's back line setting the early tone behind strong defensive plays from defenders Ella Simpson and Sh'nia Gordon. Possession went back and forth through most of the half, but Sporting JAX broke through in the 33rd minute and took a 1-0. Goalkeeper Bella Hara kept the margin tight with an elite save in the 42nd minute, and Fort Lauderdale entered halftime trailing 0-1.

Fort Lauderdale started the second half on the front foot, highlighted by a driving run down the middle of the field from Jasmine Hamid in the 47th minute. Hara produced another top-tier save in the 50th, but Sporting JAX doubled its lead just two minutes later. A triple substitution followed in the 56th minute, as Kelli Van Treeck, Princess Ademiluyi and Darya Rajaee entered for Stella Nyamekye, Julia Grosso and Taylor Smith. Ademiluyi made an immediate impact with a shot on target in the 71st minute, but it was saved by the JAX keeper. Further changes came in the 77th and 82nd minutes, with Kat González replacing Hamid and Sophie Harding making her club debut for Gordon. In stoppage time, Kiara Locklear earned a penalty after drawing a foul in the box, but both her attempt from the spot and the rebound were saved. Moments later, the final whistle sounded, and Fort Lauderdale United FC fell on the road to Sporting JAX on Saturday evening, 0-2.

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, November 13 for a back-to-back meeting with Sporting JAX, traveling to North Florida once again. With both clubs sitting inside the top four of the Super League standings, the rematch is set to be one to watch.







