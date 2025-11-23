Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington SC Ends in 1-1 Draw
Published on November 22, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release
Tampa, FL - The first match of the season between the Tampa Bay Sun and Lexington SC ended in a 1-1 draw tonight at Suncoast Credit Union Field in Downtown Tampa.
Lexington struck first with a goal by Catherine Barry in the 12th minute, giving them a 1-0 lead. The Sun tied it up in the 14th minute with a header by Sabrina McNeill. Mackenzie Pluck had the assist with a cross to her teammate.
Sun goalkeeper, Sydney Schneider, held the highest-scoring team to just one goal.
Lexington came into the match riding a 12-match undefeated streak that started last season; it now extends to 13.
The Tampa Bay Sun extends its own unbeaten streak to seven and are now 1-3-7 in the first eleven matches of the 2025-26 season. Lexington SC sits at 5-0-6.
Tonight's match theme was Military Appreciation Night. The colors and National Anthem were performed by members of the University of Tampa ROTC.
NEXT MATCH
The team's next match is at home on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville. The theme is Holiday in the Sun.
FINAL RESULT
LEXINGTON SC 1 - Tampa Bay Sun FC 1
Saturday, Nov. 22 | 7:30 p.m. | Suncoast Credit Union Field at Blake High School
