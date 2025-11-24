Sun FC Forge Draw with Lexington SC

Published on November 24, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC earned a hard-fought point at home, drawing 1-1 with Lexington SC in a match defined by commitment, resolve, and long stretches of defensive concentration. The night carried a competitive edge from the opening whistle as both sides searched for control in midfield and tested each other in the penalty area.

Lexington struck first in the twelfth minute when Catherine Barry finished from close range after a corner created traffic inside the box. Her strike gave the visitors an early lift. The response from Tampa Bay arrived quickly. Two minutes later Mackenzie Pluck delivered a driven cross into the area and Sabrina McNeill met it with a decisive header to the bottom corner. The equalizer restored balance and injected new life into the Sun attack.

The first half continued with sharp duels, repeated set pieces, and a steady rise in physical intensity. Tampa Bay tested goalkeeper Kat Asman through Carlee Giammona and Natasha Flint, while Lexington looked dangerous on second balls and crosses from the wings.

The second half belonged to the defenses and to the goalkeepers. Tampa Bay leaned on structure and timing, anchored by Sydney Schneider who delivered a composed and decisive performance. Schneider produced saves in key moments, including a strong stop on a Catherine Barry header in the sixty-seventh minute and another high-quality reaction effort on a long-range strike from Amber Nguyen in the eightieth.

Lexington pushed late and earned a series of corners. Tampa Bay held its ground through blocks, clearances, and disciplined defending, despite a sequence of dangerous deliveries inside the final ten minutes. Substitutions brought fresh legs into both midfields. Jordan Zade, Madi Parsons, Gabby Provenzano, and Emma Gaines-Ramos helped Tampa Bay close out the final stretch with composure.

The Sun showed resilience as stoppage time brought one last surge from Lexington. A pair of chances from Cassie Rohan and Shea Moyer flashed over the crossbar, but the Sun stayed organized and secured the draw.

It was a performance built on response and collective trust. After falling behind early, Tampa Bay found its equalizer, protected its goal, and carried the match to its conclusion with determination. The point keeps the climb moving forward as the Sun prepare for the next test in the league.

Next Match

Saturday, December 6 | Sporting Jax | Suncoast Credit Union Field

Tampa Bay gathers again under the lights as the season turns toward its most spirited stretch. The theme night is Holiday in the Sun, presented by The Baldwin Group, brings warmth, energy, and a chance to close the year with purpose. Sporting Jax arrives ready to compete, and the Sun look to rise with the full backing of their home crowd. The stage is set for a night that blends celebration with ambition.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 24, 2025

