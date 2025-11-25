Jennifer Cudjoe Selected to the Ghanaian National Team

Published on November 24, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Ghanaian women's national team, the Black Queens, announced that Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe has been called up for the team's upcoming international friendly against England on December 2.

Cudjoe (31) has played for the Ghanaian women's national team eight times, beginning in 2010 on the U-17 squad. She then joined the Ghana under-20 team for the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup before earning her first senior call up in July 2023 for the 2024 CAF Women's Olympic qualifying tournament.

Cudjoe is Brooklyn FC's most recent signing, joining the team in November 2025 and making her debut during the team's match against her previous team, DC Power FC. Before joining Brooklyn FC, the veteran midfielder played 18 matches for DC Power FC in the Gainbridge Super League 2024/2025 Season, starting in 10 matches and logging 892 minutes for the team.

Brooklyn FC women hit the road for the final two fixtures of the 2025/26 fall schedule taking on Carolina Ascent FC at 2:00 pm ET on December 6 and Tampa Bay Sun FC at 7:30 pm ET on December 13. The team will return home to Maimonides Park on Sunday, March 22. The complete 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League schedule is available online, and all matches can be streamed live on Peacock. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.