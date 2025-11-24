Lewis Strikes Late as Brooklyn FC Wins Final Home Match of 2025

Published on November 24, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women wrapped up its final home match of 2025 with a 1-0 victory over Spokane Zephyr FC at Maimonides Park. After a tense first half, Brooklyn finally broke through in the 74th minute when forward Sofia Lewis cut inside from the left and hammered a left-footed shot into the top center of the goal, finishing a well-timed pass from midfielder Samantha Kroeger.

Goalkeeper Breanna Norris delivered a standout performance, making multiple key saves to keep Spokane off the board. Brooklyn absorbed late pressure, won crucial duels, and saw out the final minutes to close their 2025 home slate with a clean-sheet win.

Key Takeaways

Goalkeeper Breanna Norris returned from injury and delivered a clean sheet in her first match back.

Midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe made her first start for Brooklyn FC.

Forward Sofia Lewis scored her second goal of the season, netting the match-winner in the 74th minute.

Midfielder Samantha Kroeger registered her second assist of the season.

Former Brooklyn fullback Ginger Fontenot returned to Maimonides Park for the first time since departing the club.

Tengarrinha's View

"We have developed as a team, and this is of course what we are expecting for the rest of the season. Of course, we need to try to keep the rhythm, and we need to try to keep fighting for the three points. It needs to be our DNA, and also for the second part of the season with the break. I believe that the break would be good for us. Brooklyn last year didn't have that experience. I feel this year can be different, and I think we will be better in the second part of the season."

Match Reactions

Breanna Norris, Goalkeeper, #1

"It's the best feeling. Yeah, I've been waiting for this moment for seven weeks. So I love watching them play, obviously, while I was out, and feels so good to be back with everyone. I just wanted to play for my teammates. I've missed playing with them, and I wanted to get a win for our last home game for this fall. I think we prepared really well for this week, and I had the support of my teammates around me. So obviously, there were some points where it was tough, but we helped each other. And yeah, we got through it."

Sofia Lewis, Forward, #11

"Somtimes coming into matches can be a little difficult because you haven't experienced the same rhythm as everyone else for the entirety of the game. So for me, it's just about like focusing and breathing, finding the rhythm of the game."

"I think we had a lot of opportunities in the first half where we felt dangerous. So we knew that when our opportunity came, we'd be able to take advantage of it."

Up Next...

With its final home match of 2025 complete, Brooklyn FC heads on the road for the last two games of the fall season. The team travels to face Carolina Ascent FC on December 6, before closing out the year on December 13 against Tampa Bay Sun FC. The complete 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League schedule is available online, and all matches can be streamed live on Peacock.







