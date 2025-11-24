Sporting JAX Trio Shines, Earns International Call-Ups During Break

Published on November 24, 2025

Three Sporting JAX players-Daviana Vaka, Georgia Brown and Ashlyn Puerta-earned international call-ups for both upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier matches and friendlies.

Daviana Vaka has been called up to the Tonga Women's National Football Team, where she will be representing the island nation during Oceania Football Confederation 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers. This stint will feature a pair of showdowns against American Samoa and Cook Islands or Tahiti.

The defender has made eight appearances for Sporting JAX this season, recording 11 clearances, 8 interceptions and 9 tackles. As the season has carried on, Vaka has become a reliable asset on the defensive side late in matches.

Georgia Brown has made her way back onto the Scotland Women's National Football Team, just one month after making her debut with the senior side. The defender saw action in the latter minutes of a match against Switzerland, and will look to build on this and gain even more experience as Scotland takes on Ukraine and China in Cadiz, Spain.

Brown has been a valuable presence on the backline as well, starting every match this season. She leads the team in clearances (67) and blocks (10) and was named to the October Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month.

Ashlyn Puerta has been lighting the Gainbridge Super League ablaze, and it has not gone unnoticed. The 18-year-old returns to the United States Under-20 Women's National Team for a set of friendlies against England and China. She won't be far from fellow inaugural Sporting JAX signee Georgia Brown, as these matches will also be played in Spain.

Puerta's contributions have been well documented, most recently becoming the quickest player to reach 10 Gainbridge Super League goals. International accolades will likely continue to pour in as she continues this exciting trajectory.

Following these matches, these players will have a quick turnaround as Sporting JAX takes on Tampa Bay Sun FC in a road duel on December 6. These two teams are quite familiar with each other by now, having already played twice this season. High-level international experience like this will help Vaka, Brown and Puerta hone their craft even further as Sporting JAX's inaugural season rolls along.







