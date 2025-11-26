Sporting JAX Announces Landmark Partnership with Price.com

Published on November 26, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Just in time for Black Friday and the Holiday sales, Sporting JAX today announced a major three-year partnership with Price.com, the leading AI powered comparison shopping, cashback, and savings platform.

The agreement provides extensive branding, community activation, and digital engagement opportunities across the club's women's, men's, and academy teams, marking one of the most wide-ranging commercial partnerships in the club's history.

As part of the new partnership, the Price.com logo will appear on the front of the Sporting JAX Women's Team shorts for the next three seasons, beginning with the team's current Gainbridge Super League campaign. Price.com branding will also be woven into matchday field signage and LED boards, academy programming, digital content, and special events. The club seats and lounge at Sporting JAX home matches will be rebranded as the Price.com Club Seats & Lounge.

In addition, Price.com will become the Presenting Partner of the Sporting JAX Season Ticket Owners Digital Cashback & Discounts Program, providing exclusive cashback offers and discount coupons to all Sporting JAX season ticket owners, and over 10,000 academy players, and their families. This initiative is designed to reward loyal supporters while connecting them directly to Price.com's smart-shopping ecosystem.

Steve Livingstone, President of Sporting JAX, welcomed the partnership saying: "We are thrilled to welcome Price.com to the Sporting JAX family. Their commitment to innovation and value aligns perfectly with our club's vision, especially as we expand our women's program and enhance opportunities for our academy players. This partnership not only strengthens our commercial foundations but also delivers meaningful benefits to our supporters through the new Season Ticket Owners Cashback Program. Price.com is a dynamic, forward-thinking brand, and we're proud to partner with them for the next three years."

RJ Jain, Founder and CEO of Price.com, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration saying: "Sporting JAX is a club on the rise, with a strong presence in the community and an exciting future ahead. We're honored to partner with an organization that shares our passion for innovation, empowerment, and creating value for fans and families. This partnership allows Price.com to support the growth of soccer across Jacksonville while connecting the Sporting JAX community with our AI-powered smart-shopping tools that help them save every day. We look forward to an incredible partnership together."







