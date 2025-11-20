Sporting JAX Back Home for Inaugural Clash with Fort Lauderdale United FC

Published on November 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting JAX (4-3-3) returns to Gainbridge Super League action under the lights at Hodges Stadium on Saturday, taking on Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-2-5) for the first time in club history.

Geography withstanding, this is an important match for a number of reasons. These two clubs currently sit second and third in the table, separated by just two points. For Sporting JAX, a win could catapult them into the penultimate spot as we inch closer to the midseason break. It's also a chance for the home squad to build momentum following its defeat of Dallas Trinity FC on November 8.

Rookie phenom Ashlyn Puerta has set the league on fire, recording nine goals in less than 900 minutes of action. With a 10th on Saturday, she would become the fastest to reach the mark in Gainbridge Super League history.

The offensive attack may run through Puerta, but Paige Kenton's contributions thus far cannot be ignored. The defender-turned-attacker scored her fourth goal last time out, good for second-most on the squad. Between these two and clutch crosses from the likes of Meg Hughes, opposing keepers always have to be on high alert.

Match Info

Sporting JAX vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

Saturday, November 22 at 7:30 PM

Hodges Stadium | Jacksonville, FL

For the Fans

Saturday's match will be exciting off the pitch, as well. Sporting JAX will celebrate Military Appreciation Night, an evening honoring the brave people who serve and have served the United States.

The fun starts in the Fan Zone at 5:30 PM, where fans can enjoy activities, music, food and merch. This week, be on the lookout for military activations and even on-site puppies, courtesy of presenting match sponsor dogtopia of Jacksonville Beach Boulevard.

This match is also a chance to make a difference for three great causes. First, Sporting JAX will be accepting care package item donations that will be sent to troops overseas. Additionally, fans can help those in need here on the First Coast by supporting Feeding Northeast Florida, either by bringing canned foods or by donating online.

Lastly, Sporting JAX Soccer Academy is hosting Hope for the Holidays, a 3v3 tournament benefiting those in need. All proceeds from the tournament will be donated to Hubbard House, while toys collected will be donated to St Johns Fire and Rescue and the Wolfson Children's Hospital Emergency room.

Donations for all three causes can be brought to the match Saturday and dropped off at the Sporting JAX tent in UNF Lot 18. For more information and recommended items, visit sportingjax.com/mission.

The Opponent: Fort Lauderdale United FC

The visitors from down south enter this match winless in their last two, but this is a team that could strike at any moment. This recent stretch also is not indicative of its season as a whole, which started with six matches unbeaten.

It's also a team that is used to high-pressure situations, having played in the first Gainbridge Super League Final last season. The pressure will be high on Saturday, as they seek to hold onto second place. Additionally, both clubs are in hot pursuit of Lexington SC, who have won their last three matches and sit atop the standings with 20 points. Anything other than a win could allow the stalwarts from Kentucky to pull further away heading into the break.

For Fort Lauderdale, the danger could come from a number of places. The team boasts three players with three or more goals this season, with Kiara Locklear leading the pack. Shutting down this trio and minimizing mistakes on defense will be key for Sporting JAX to pick up its first regular season win at Hodges Stadium.

How To Watch

Tickets are still available for Saturday's match-secure your seats today. Fans can watch this match locally on WJXT Channel 4, along with every 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League match, live on Peacock.







