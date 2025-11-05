Trio of Sporting JAX Players Named to Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month

Published on November 5, 2025

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







October's rendition of the Gainbridge Super League's monthly awards saw three from Sporting JAX receive honors, continuing September's trend.

This time, Ashlyn Puerta, Georgia Brown and Paige Kenton were all named to the Team of the Month. For the first two, this recognition comes on the heels of international activity. Over the most recent break, Puerta spent time training with the United States Under-20 Women's National Team.

Across the pond, Brown was with the Scotland Women's National Football Team, which was squaring off in a pair of friendlies. The defender made her debut at the senior level in the second match, a 3-4 defeat to Switzerland. This appearance marked the first time that a Sporting JAX player has recorded minutes for a senior national team in international play.

Brown's defensive presence cannot be overstated. Her nine blocks lead the team by a wide margin, as her timely defense has helped calm things down in tense situations in the final third.

Kenton has been wreaking havoc on home soil, proving to be a problem for Gainbridge Super League opponents both when scoring and assisting. The first-year pro has quickly become an integral piece of the Sporting JAX gameplan, recording three goals and two assists through nine appearances.

During the month of October, Sporting JAX went 1-1-2. Throughout this stretch, Puerta and Kenton combined for three of the team's seven total goals during the month. For Puerta, this is another rung on the ladder of her historic professional debut season. The 18-year-old has taken the league by storm, leading it in goals while coming up clutch in key moments.

As Sporting JAX continues to navigate its inaugural season in the Gainbridge Super League, the performance of this group will be crucial. More and more recognition will likely roll in for the talented squad as matches continue, along with a push to the playoffs.







