Audrey Harding Named October Player of the Month
Published on November 5, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Carolina Ascent FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Gainbridge Super League announced today Carolina Ascent forward Audrey Harding as the Player of the Month for October.
Harding played a pivotal role in Ascent's undefeated October, registering one goal and three assists across four matches. The winger set the tone by assisting the opening goal in the team's victory against DC Power on October 4. Harding followed with her first goal of the season in the next outing at Lexington SC. She ended the month with assists in wins over Brooklyn FC on October 18 and Spokane Zephyr FC on October 30. Harding has recorded a goal contribution in five consecutive games.
"With five goal contributions in five games, I'm just taking each game at a time, focusing on our team's structure, and playing with confidence in what I know I can bring for this team - both offensively and defensively," Harding said following the Spokane win.
