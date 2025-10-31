Baisden's Brace Powers Carolina Ascent Past Spokane Zephyr FC

SPOKANE, WA - #10 Rylee Baisden buried two second half goals as Carolina Ascent notched their second straight road win 2-1 over Spokane Zephyr FC.

It was a thoroughly strong game from the Ascent, causing problems for Spokane all night via pressure and creating turnovers. The squad recorded 18 total shots, a season-high.

Despite cold conditions with the Pacific Northwest, it was Carolina Ascent that came out hot, taking five shots in the first 15 minutes.

Their best chance early came on their sixth opportunity. #31 Mackenzie George slipped in #18 Audrey Harding and in alone, saves leader #0 Hope Hisey made a sensational kick save to keep the game level in the 16th minute.

Carolina's high press gave Spokane fits in the first half. The heat map in the first 45 minutes tilted the game deep in Spokane's half and the hosts seemingly couldn't get out of their own territory.

Spokane did not record an attempted shot until first half stoppage time. #19 Tori Zierenberg, the hero from the first contest between the two teams, got in behind and was denied by a charging #1 Meagan McClelland.

It was an overall dominant first half from Carolina Ascent, firing 12 shots, yet the score remained 0-0 heading to the second half.

It was the pressure again that caused problems, and in the 59th minute, Carolina finally made Spokane pay. Spokane's #22 Charley Boone turned it over in her own box to Harding. Harding quickly fed Baisden, who tapped it home for her second of the campaign.

Harding now has a goal contribution in five consecutive matches.

The fun didn't stop there. The heat stayed on and Baisden made it two in the 68th minute. Harding drove the end line, cut it back to the top of the six-yard box, and the loose ball aching to be finished was laced home by the winger.

A lifeline was given to Spokane in the 79th minute. Zierenberg was taken down by #12 Sydney Studer inside the box. #33 Ally Cook stepped up to the spot and buried it to make it an interesting final ten minutes.

#5 Jenna Butler made a potentially game-saving block in stoppage time. #32 Maggie Johnston fired away from six yards out, but the center back got her foot in the way to deflect it wide.

Carolina Ascent saw the game out, picking up another crucial three points as their strong form continues.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole on his team's performance:

"I thought it was a very dominant performance from Carolina Ascent tonight. I think it felt comfortable, until obviously late in the game. Spokane changed formations, asked some questions of us, and the penalty made the last 10 minutes a little bit nervy, but those are some of those situations that we've got to continue to improve on. It was good for us to stand up and get it done in the end."

Poole on the effectiveness of the press:

"We controlled the game in possession and also out of possession. I think that we pressed well and we also recovered the ball really well. The press and the organization of our shape was a big part of a dominant performance...I think we were really good defensively and as a result, we got a lot of opportunities in transition on the attack."







