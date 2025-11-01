Lexington Sporting Club Rides Strong Start over Sporting Jacksonville

Published on October 31, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Sporting Club women's squad secured a 4-2 victory over Sporting Jacksonville Saturday night in front of a lively home crowd at Lexington SC Stadium.

Lexington got off to a fast start when Sarah Griffith opened the scoring in the 17th minute, giving the home side an early advantage. Goalkeeper Kat Asman made a standout play in the 44th minute, diving on top of a Jacksonville through-ball to prevent a potential equalizer, keeping the Greens ahead at halftime.

Emina Ekić doubled the lead in the 51st minute, signaling the start of a dominant second-half performance. Lexington continued to apply pressure, with Griffith nearly adding another goal in the 61st minute. In the 72nd minute, Cat Berry netted her sixth goal of the season, marking her third goal of the night and giving the Greens a commanding 3-0 lead.

Jacksonville finally found the back of the net in the 79th minute, cutting the deficit to 3-1. However, Shea Moyer restored Lexington's three-goal advantage in the 89th minute, sealing a victory for the home side. Jacksonville slid in a final goal in the 96th minute to bring the final score to 4-2.

The win keeps Lexington in strong form during the regular season, showcasing the team's offensive depth and defensive resilience.

GOALS

17' LEX: Sarah Griffith

51' LEX: Emina Ekić

72' LEX: Cat Berry (3rd of the match)

79' JAX: Paige Kenton

89' LEX: Shea Moyer

96'JAX: Ashlyn Puerta

LINEUPS

Lexington SC (4-4-2): Katherine Asman - Alyssa Bourgeois, Allison Pantuso, Hannah Sharts, Hannah Johnson - Sarah Griffith, Taylor Aylmer, Tatiana Fung, Emina Ekic - Addison McCain, Catherine Barry.

Sporting JAX (3-4-3): Kaitlyn Parks - Julia Lester, Georgia Brown, Grace Phillpotts - Baylee DeSmit, Sophia Boman, Sophia Jones, Meg Hughes - Paige Kenton, Ashlyn Puerta, Jade Pennock.

QUOTES

MASAKI HEMMI - HEAD COACH

On continuing the undefeated season

"This game and every game we play, we go through undefeated, which leads to more targets on our backs. They were coming in to take three points that should be ours. I told the team we have to keep first place and hold onto it. I am glad the players performed in an exceptional way, even though some sequences were not our best. Either way we always find a way to score goals and get three points when needed."

On what you want to tell the fans

"I know it is Halloween night, and they were still loud. Every game we play here they show out for us. This helps push us, and we are really happy to see them. We are just getting started, and the fans are still getting to know our players. The fans coming out to each game only continue to give us extra motivation and energy. So, we really appreciate them."

On celebration tonight

"He has been working on his dancing the entire week. We were prepared to get three points every time. So hopefully we will see what kind of dance move he showcases in the locker room tonight."

SARAH GRIFFITH-MIDFIELDER

On undefeated season

"I think coming off a buy week, you want to come out hot. We worked so hard the last two weeks on ways to improve, so showing that today and making sure we're game strong is something we're definitely going to focus on."

On team chemistry

"I think every single person on this team who's filled out our roster is so special, and we utilize that. Everyone's strengths are brought to the surface when we play these games. I think we trust our coaches, staff, and each other, and it shows on the field.

On message to the fans

"We love your support. We see you. We see the love on social media. So, thank you."

EMINA EKÍC-MIDFIELDER

On the win tonight

"We came out ready to attack and it showed. Scoring early gave us confidence, and we just kept pushing until the final whistle."

On scoring and contributing to the team

"It's always special to score, but what really matters is getting three points for the team. Everyone contributed tonight."

On standout moments from teammates

"Moments like Cat's hat trick or Shea's late goal really show the depth we have. It's a fun group to play with, and tonight was a perfect example of that."







