Fort Lauderdale Returns Home for Clash with Brooklyn FC

Published on October 31, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (3-1-3, 12 PTS) is set to host Brooklyn FC (1-4-4, 7 PTS) on Saturday evening, returning to Beyond Bancard Field for its first home matchup in 49 days. The clubs have met once in the early stages of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, with Fort Lauderdale earning a 2-1 victory on the road. With kick-off set for 7:30 p.m. at Beyond Bancard Field and both teams coming off a bye week, Fort Lauderdale will look to get back in the win column against a team it's already taken down this season.

Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Saturday's matchup following its first defeat of the 2025/26 campaign, falling in a midweek clash with Lexington SC. Despite the setback, the club remains a top-three team in the Super League standings after opening the season with a six-match unbeaten streak, including three wins, and ranks second in points per match (1.7). The attack is led by September Team of the Month selection Kiara Locklear (4G), along with wing threats Jasmine Hamid (1G, 1A) and fellow TOTM honoree, Kelli Van Treeck (2G, 2A). Midfield control comes from the trio of Stella Nyamekye, Lily Nabet and Taylor Smith, while captain Sh'nia Gordon anchors the back line alongside dynamic center backs Ella Simpson and Laurel Ansbrow. Goalkeeper Haley Craig will make her first start of the season in place of suspended starter Bella Hara, who was shown a red card last match. After suffering its first loss, Fort Lauderdale will aim to get back on track against a struggling Brooklyn side that it took down just over a month before.

Brooklyn FC enters the weekend with the second-most matches played (9) but sits tied for seventh in the standings with just seven points, still searching for its first win since opening night on August 23 against last-place Tampa Bay Sun FC. The club is led by September Team of the Month defender Kelsey Hill and All-League Second Team midfielder Sam Kroeger. Offensively, Brooklyn scores by committee, with Rebecca Cooke (3G) and Catherine Zimmerman (2G) leading the way, while Jessica Garziano paces the league in assists (4). Garziano (3rd, 40) and Leah Scarpelli (9th, 24) both rank among the top 10 in crosses, and Alice Barbieri sits sixth in total passes (408). With Fort Lauderdale looking to rebound, Brooklyn faces a tall task on Saturday evening.

Matchup History

Fort Lauderdale United FC and Brooklyn FC met just over a month ago at Maimonides Park on September 28, where Fort Lauderdale earned a 2-1 victory on the road.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10. The direct link to watch the match can be found here.

Tickets

Season tickets for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are officially on sale - and you won't want to miss what's coming. Be there for every tackle, every goal, and every unforgettable moment at all 11 of Fort Lauderdale United FC's action-packed home matches. New this year: the club has launched the Juniors Season Ticket - a fun and affordable way to bring the whole family into the experience.







