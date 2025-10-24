The Rookie Trio: Hara, Van Treeck & Simpson Powering Fort Lauderdale's Strong Start

Published on October 24, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC has opened the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season on a strong note, going unbeaten through its first six matches in the opening seven-game stretch. Despite losing nearly half of the starters from last year's squad that reached the Super League Final, a trio of rookies have emerged as key contributors in all aspects of the game early in the campaign. Goalkeeper Bella Hara, midfielder Kelli Van Treeck and defender Ella Simpson have each played pivotal roles in leading a new-look Fort Lauderdale side to a trio of victories and 12 points in the opening quarter of the season.

Bella Hara - Goalkeeper

Hara joined Fort Lauderdale fresh off a Division-II National Championship run with Cal Poly Pomona and was tasked with filling big shoes following the offseason departure of last year's starter, Cosette Morché. The Cal Poly Pomona standout has been stellar through the opening stretch, starting all seven matches while ranking tied for second in the league in shutouts (2) and saves (19). Hara has been one of the top shot-stoppers in the league to start her rookie season, also ranking third in save percentage (66.7%) and tied for third in goals against average (1.42), and will be heavily relied upon as Fort Lauderdale looks to maintain its strong start.

"Bella has had to step into a big role early on, and she's handled it with composure and confidence well beyond her years," said Ali Rogers, Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Her athleticism, work rate, and mentality have allowed her to grow tremendously in a short period of time. She's had to come up big for us in key moments and has learned a lot from the growing moments too. Her potential is undeniable."

Kelli Van Treeck - Midfielder

After finishing her college career at Lipscomb in 2023, Van Treeck took a year away from soccer before launching her rookie campaign in 2025. The midfielder has made an immediate impact, appearing in all seven matches with six starts and logging 539 minutes. Van Treeck has been a dynamic playmaker and constant threat in the attack, standing as one of just two midfielders in the Super League, and five players overall, with at least two goals and two assists. The Lipscomb product has been equally effective defensively, ranking among the top five midfielders in duels won (43) and top 15 in the league overall. In her first month as a professional, Van Treeck earned a spot on the Super League's September Team of the Month, and her versatility, energy and relentless work rate will continue to be vital as Fort Lauderdale looks to build on its strong start.

"Kelli's had a great start to her rookie season," said Ali Rogers, Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "It comes down to her competitive drive and willingness to learn from every opportunity she gets on the field."

Ella Simpson - Defender

A well-rounded and dynamic defender, Simpson has been a standout addition to Fort Lauderdale's revamped back line. The Samford product has stepped into a crucial role, starting all seven matches and playing every minute (630), and is one of just four players on the team to do so. Simpson has formed a dominant partnership with returner Laurel Ansbrow, anchoring one of the most complete defensive units in the league alongside Ansbrow, Julia Grosso and captain Sh'nia Gordon. Simpson has quickly proven to be one of the Super League's most reliable defenders through the first quarter of the season, recording 39 clearances (7th in the league). Simpson will remain a key piece of Fort Lauderdale's back line and is poised to take on an even greater role when Ansbrow's loan concludes and she departs to Boston.

"Ella was a late, but key addition to our roster," said Ali Rogers, Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "She takes great pride in the product she puts out on both sides of the ball and holds herself to a high standard. Her character and commitment are qualities any coach would be honored to have leading a back line. She's grown and learned a lot in a short period of time, and she's quickly becoming a vocal, reliable leader for us defensively."

Tickets

Fort Lauderdale will return home on Saturday, November 1 for a home duel with Brooklyn FC at Beyond Bancard Field. You can purchase tickets HERE! Season tickets for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are officially on sale - and you won't want to miss what's coming. Be there for every tackle, every goal, and every unforgettable moment at all 11 of Fort Lauderdale United FC's action-packed home matches. New this year: the club has launched the Juniors Season Ticket - a fun and affordable way to bring the whole family into the experience. At Fort Lauderdale United, matchday isn't just about soccer; it's about making memories with your family.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.