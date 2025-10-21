Feel the Fear & Do It Anyway: Laveni Vaka's Road to Recovery

Published on October 21, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. ( - "Feel the fear and do it anyway." That's the mindset that Fort Lauderdale United FC defender Laveni Vaka has embraced as she works through a demanding recovery from the knee injury that ended her rookie season prematurely.

Vaka had a terrific start to her rookie campaign in the 2024/25 season, becoming the first player in Fort Lauderdale United history to earn a Team of the Month honor (August 2024). The BYU product had established herself as one of the team's most reliable defenders, starting every match of the season while commanding the back-line.

But on March 15, everything changed. With just 10 matches remaining until the USL Super League Playoffs, Vaka suffered a devastating multi-ligament knee injury that ended her rookie year and set the stage for a long, challenging road to recovery.

"I think I kind of knew what it was," Vaka recalled. "I heard a few pops... I definitely knew something was wrong. But I was able to get up and do a couple sprints after, so I didn't know how bad it was."

The injury ended what had been a breakout rookie campaign for Vaka, who made history before her first match as the first woman from Tonga to play professionally after being selected in the 2023 NWSL Draft. The BYU product logged 1,453 minutes, completed 977 passes and added 65 clearances, 45 duels won, 15 tackles, 14 blocks and 5 interceptions. Despite appearing in 10 fewer matches than the rest, the 23-year-old defender still ranked near the top of the team in clearances (3rd), blocks (3rd), and passes completed (4th), a clear sign of her influence and importance to the FTL UTD squad.

"I feel like my rookie season went better than I expected," said Vaka. "What I will take away from that season is my role running the back line, especially being a big communicator and just finding other ways to contribute to the team and team success. I'd say it went really well."

Facing the Injury & Its Challenges

"Physically, it's been hard watching my body change and lose muscle. Mentally, keeping a positive attitude and celebrating little wins has helped so much."

- Laveni Vaka

Hearing the news was a gut punch to Vaka, but she refused to let this stop her. The reality of the injury hit hard, yet she found appreciation and quickly shifted her focus to what came next.

"After the MRI and I got my results back, it was obviously hard," she said. "It hit me a couple seconds after hearing it from the doctor... I definitely cried and had some tears for sure. But it also gave me a different kind of appreciation for my body, for soccer, for my teammates. And then after, I was like, 'Okay, what's next?' and just focused on my journey and the recovery."

An injury of this magnitude affects every aspect of life. Vaka noted that the challenges have been both physical and mental, but they've also helped her stay positive and grateful for the small milestones along the way.

"Physically, it's been hard watching my body change and lose muscle," said Vaka. "Mentally, keeping a positive attitude and celebrating little wins has helped so much. Wins like flexion coming back, extending my knee, being able to do squats. Those moments matter."

Continuing to Lead

Vaka was not only the heart and soul of the back line, but also the voice. Now on the sideline, she's found a way to remain a leader, helping guide the team as she continues her recovery.

"I had to learn how to contribute from the sideline," she said. "For me, that was watching the back line and communicating what I saw. I'd give input in film sessions, too. I didn't want to be that injured player who just sits back. I wanted to help."

Watching, advising, and supporting her teammates, Vaka has turned a setback into a new way to lead and help the team in any way that she can.

A New Perspective & Improving Off The Field

In her final three seasons at BYU, Vaka was a key player, starting 71 consecutive games and logging 6,110 minutes. Combine that with her 18 straight starts for Fort Lauderdale in the 2024/25 season, Vaka has been an every-match player since 2021, and her injury and recovery have given her a new perspective on the game.

"This injury has changed the way I view the game of soccer," said Vaka. "I get to be on the sideline and learn in a new way, watching my teammates, watching extra film on other teams, thinking about how I can get better even without touching the ball. It's made me appreciate movement, running, and the game itself."

Vaka knows that recovery is different for everyone. She acknowledges that it has been tough, but maintaining a positive mindset and avoiding comparisons has been essential in keeping her head high.

"I'm proud of myself for giving myself grace," Vaka said. "For not comparing my recovery to others and for staying positive. I've lost endurance, my body has changed, but I've kept a good mindset and I'm proud of myself for my positive mentality."

Moving Forward

"I think I'll pick up the game where I left off. I'm not really worried. I know I'll be better because of this injury."

- Laveni Vaka

As the first Tongan female professional soccer player, Vaka has inspired many before. Now, faced with another opportunity to show that adversity can be overcome, she's documenting her recovery journey on social media. One mantra keeps her grounded: "Feel the fear and do it anyway."

"I love making videos and sharing where I'm at," she said. "I want people to see how much they can achieve during the process. My quote for this journey is 'feel the fear and do it anyway.' That's everything to me."

As Vaka gets closer to returning to the pitch, she isn't worried about losing a step. The defender believes that this unfortunate experience has made her a stronger player and that she'll bring even more to the team when she's back on the field.

"I think I'll pick up the game where I left off," Vaka said. "I'm not really worried. I know I'll be better because of this injury. I'm excited to come back and be the same player I was before, if not better. I'm also excited to take away what I learned from the recovery, as far as being positive, being the best possible teammate, and just the tactical knowledge that comes from watching film."

What some may view as a career-defining setback, Vaka has faced this battle with determination and done everything she can to return stronger than ever, all with a smile on her face. Through it all, Vaka has shown that setbacks can be the start of a strong comeback.







