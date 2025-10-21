Inside the Lexington SC Women's Eight-Match Unbeaten Streak

October 21, 2025

The Lexington SC women are the last remaining unbeaten club in the Gainbridge Super League. Through eight matches, the club has posted a 3W-0L-5D record and sits atop the league standings.

The eight-match undefeated streak is tied for the third-longest in Gainbridge Super League history. Carolina Ascent FC set the mark at 11 to begin the 2024/25 campaign while Fort Lauderdale United FC went unbeaten in nine last winter.

However, Lexington's 17 goals during its streak eclipse the number of goals Carolina and Fort Lauderdale scored during their runs (13 and 15, respectively).

What has fueled this incredible run to begin the 2025/26 season?

The Boss

Starting with the man in charge, first-year head coach Mac Hemmi has his club firing on all cylinders.

Six clubs in the Gainbridge Super League are operating with head coaches in their first season - two have been hired after the start of the season, and one is acting in an interim role. None have replicated Lexington's rookie head coach's success.

"It is always a team effort that gives us the highest probability of winning," Hemmi said after his group's 5-1 win over the only other unbeaten club in the league last Thursday. "A good team consists of a locker room full of good players who believe in something bigger than themselves, in the crest and what our process is on a daily basis."

Every outing for Lexington has been a team effort, and it shows on both sides of the ball.

The Offense

Offensively, Lexington packs the biggest punch in the league. It leads the Gainbridge Super League in scoring, and its 127 shots beat the league's second-best mark by 22.

LSC's 17 goals through eight matches are the most to begin a season in the league's two-year history. The squad's 12 goals from Sept. 26 to Oct. 16 are the second-most in a four-match span the Gainbridge Super League has ever seen.

Addie McCain and Catherine Barry each have five goals to their credit this season, tying them for the second-best total in the league.

Lexington is the only club with four players to bag multiple goals (McCain, Barry, Griffith, Moyer) and leads the league with six players to record multiple assists (Ekić, Fung, McCain, White, Griffith, Aylmer).

Ekić and McCain rank first and second in the league in scoring chances created to boot - Ekić has 20, McCain has 17.

The Defense

As electrifying as Lexington SC's offense has been to this point, its defense has been just as stellar.

LSC's six goal concessions are the fewest in the league. Three of those goals came in the first match of the season when Hemmi said the group, consisting of 17 new signees, was still defining roles and establishing chemistry.

Since the season opener, Lexington's three goals allowed are the fewest through a seven-match stretch in league history.

Kat Asman and her backline have logged four clean sheets, the second-best mark in the Gainbridge Super League.

What's Next

With just under a third of the season complete, Lexington's unbeaten run looks less like a hot start and more like a statement of intent.

Over the next six weeks, LSC's schedule looks like this:

Bye week

Oct. 31 - vs. Sporting JAX

Bye week

Nov. 15- at Brooklyn FC

Nov. 22 - at Tampa Bay Sun FC

Bye week

Dec. 6 - vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

Lexington SC fans only have one chance to watch the best offense and defense in the league before December, so come support the record-setting squad on Oct. 31.

