Maithé López Recalled from Loan by Angel City FC

Published on October 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Angel City FC of the National Women's Soccer League recalled forward Maithé López from her loan spell with Lexington SC.

In seven appearances for the Greens last season, López made six starts and logged 391 minutes with one goal scored.

Lexington SC wishes López the best of luck in Los Angeles.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.