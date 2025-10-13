Maithé López Recalled from Loan by Angel City FC
Published on October 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Angel City FC of the National Women's Soccer League recalled forward Maithé López from her loan spell with Lexington SC.
In seven appearances for the Greens last season, López made six starts and logged 391 minutes with one goal scored.
Lexington SC wishes López the best of luck in Los Angeles.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 13, 2025
- Maithé López Recalled from Loan by Angel City FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Tampa Bay Sun FC Announces Signing of Academy Player Goalkeeper Braelynn Galt - Tampa Bay Sun FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Maithé López Recalled from Loan by Angel City FC
- Lexington SC Women's Upcoming Match vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC Rescheduled
- Lexington SC Women's Top Defense Matches up with Top-Two Offense in Carolina Ascent FC
- Lexington SC Women Draw Spokane Zephyr on the Road, 0-0
- Red-Hot Lexington SC to Take on Spokane Zephyr FC in Week 5 Rematch