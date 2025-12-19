Lexington SC Women To Close Out Gainbridge Super League First Half In Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Lexington SC women conclude the first half of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season Saturday afternoon with the chance to enter the winter break unbeaten through 14 matches.

Lexington is coming off a 2-2 draw vs. DC Power FC, its third one-point affair on the bounce.

As has been the case in most of LSC's eight draws this season, the Gals in Green led in shots (17-8), shots on target (9-5) and possession (55%-45%), but never conjured the go-ahead goal.

LSC still leads the league in goals (27), averaging 2.1 per match, while also conceding the fewest goals per match (1.1).

That recipe, despite head coach Mac Hemmi wishing those draws turned into wins, is still good for first place in the league.

On the subject of scoring, Addie McCain is set to enter the break as the league's all-time leading scorer with 17 goals over the past two seasons. McCain and Catherine Barry are tied for the third-highest goal tally in the league this season at seven apiece.

Their totals also rank first all-time in LSC women's history.

Lexington and Dallas Trinity FC faced off in the Bluegrass earlier this season. It was a resounding victory for Lexington, a 6-1 thrashing featuring braces by McCain and Barry, as well as goals from Emina Ekić and Shea Moyer.

Kickoff from the Cotton Bowl is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING DALLAS

Dallas Trinity FC's season can be described in one word - streaky. The club won its first three matches of the season, then picked up only one point over its next six matches, and now enters Saturday's clash riding a three-match win streak.

Trinity FC sits in fourth place in the Gainbridge Super League standings, four points behind the league leaders Lexington.

Dallas' 14 goals scored are the second fewest in the league, and its 20 goals allowed are the second-most, a number perhaps skewed by two matches in which it conceded 10 goals total - four to Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 13 and six to Lexington on Sept. 26.

Allie Thornton, last season's Golden Boot winner, leads the club with three goals. Chioma Ubogagu leads the Texas side with three assists and is tied with Emina Ekić for the league's all-time assist lead with nine, dating back to last season.

Goalkeeper Rylee Foster has posted a 63.3% save percentage in 12 matches played with four clean sheets.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Both Lexington SC and Dallas Trinity FC are 5W-0L-1D when scoring first this season.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream on Peacock.







