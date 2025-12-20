MATCH Preview: DC Power Football Club Closes Fall Season at Carolina Ascent FC on Saturday

Published on December 19, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (3-5-5, 14 PTS) will face Carolina Ascent FC (5-4-4, 19 PTS) for the third time this season on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Following DC Power FC's 2-2 draw to Lexington SC on Saturday, December 13 at Lexington SC Stadium, D.C. looks to end its 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Fall season on a high note and pick up three points on the road.

Forward Gianna Gourley opened scoring at the 21st minute and recorded her second goal in the first minute of stoppage time in the first half to climb ahead following Lexington's 40th minute equalizer. Lexington SC leveled the score at the 70th minute resulting in one point apiece for both sides.

"I thought our play was pretty good against a really good team," head coach Omid Namazi said. "We created more chances than they did, and I felt that had we been more clinical in front of the goal, we would have won that game by a margin of maybe a couple of goals."

In addition to recording the second most goals scored this season across the league, Gourley leads DC Power FC with eight goals this season and 15 all-time for the club. Gourley's two goals in the first half against Lexington earned her third professional brace, her second against Lexington's side.

"She was patient and her play back to the goal was better," Namazi said. "She connected passes when she needed to and then she really played high up against the two center backs...her play was really good on Saturday."

Scouting Carolina Ascent FC

Power FC is 0-5-1 all-time against Carolina Ascent FC and 0-2-1 on the road. The last time Power FC faced Carolina Ascent FC in D.C.'s final home match of the Fall season at Audi Field on November 21, DC Power FC was unable to equalize following Carolina's 57th minute goal to seal the 3-2 result.

Led by head coach Philip Poole, Carolina Ascent FC looks to get back in the win column following its most recent 1-0 loss to Dallas Trinity FC. Saturday's match is Carolina's last of the Fall slate.

"They have good movement and countermovement's within their midfield and also with their wingers and outside backs," Namazi said. "We've addressed it, we've watched film and we're prepared for what they're going to throw at us."

DC Power FC's match against Carolina Ascent FC will be streamed live on  Peacock TV  beginning at  2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon.

"It's a matter of will and we want to go into the break with a positive vibe and confidence about our team," Namazi said. "We need to come out and play with energy and when we do that, we're good."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.