Fort Lauderdale Set to Host Spokane Zephyr FC in Fall Finale

Published on December 19, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-3-6, 18 PTS) returns home on Saturday evening to face Spokane Zephyr FC (3-6-6, 15 PTS) in its first home match in more than a month (Nov. 15). The clubs last met on September 6, when Fort Lauderdale earned a 1-0 road victory in Spokane for its first win of the season. With kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. at Beyond Bancard Field, Fort Lauderdale will look to secure all three points before entering a month-long hiatus.

Fort Lauderdale United FC comes into Saturday's clash coming off a thrilling 1-1 draw on the road against its in-state foe, Sporting JAX. With just one match played in the last four weeks, the squad is rested and ready to close the Fall season on a strong note. The attack is led by Team of the Month honorees Kelli Van Treeck (4G, 2A), Kiara Locklear (4G) and Jasmine Hamid (2G, 1A), while the midfield features Lily Nabet, Stella Nyamekye, Taylor Smith and Darya Rajaee. Defensively, Ella Simpson and Laurel Ansbrow anchor the back line with captain Sh'nia Gordon on the right, and goalkeeper Bella Hara enters the weekend ranked top five in the league in both saves and clean sheets. With just one final match before a full month off, Fort Lauderdale will look to carry that momentum into a crucial matchup against Spokane on Saturday night.

After sitting atop the table in mid-October, Spokane Zephyr FC enters Saturday's matchup in the midst of a difficult stretch of form. Spokane has not earned a win since Oct. 12 and went on a four-match losing spell before breaking the streak with a draw against Lexington SC last weekend. Despite the struggles, the club is anchored by September and October Team of the Month goalkeeper Hope Hisey, who leads the league in saves (49). Offensively, Ally Cook paces the attack with four goals, while Reese Tappan leads the league in both passes (890) and clearances (86), with Sarah McCoy close behind. As Fort Lauderdale looks to close out the 2025 calendar year on a high note, the club will aim to take advantage of a Spokane side searching for form.

Matchup History

The clubs have met once in the 2025/26 campaign, matching up on September 6 in Spokane for the third match of the season. Fort Lauderdale took all three points on the road courtesy of a set piece goal from defender Ella Simpson.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10. The direct link to watch the match can be found here.

Tickets

