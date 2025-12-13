Lexington SC Women Play To 2-2 Draw Vs. DC Power FC, Extend Unbeaten Streak To 14 Matches

Published on December 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - On a Lexington afternoon in which temperatures were below freezing, the LSC women and DC Power FC played to a 2-2 draw, extending LSC's unbeaten streak to 13 to start the season.

DC opened the scoring in the 21' minute off the boot of its leading scorer, Gianna Gourley.

Forced to play from behind, Lexington began mounting its attack to equalize, eventually finding it in the 40' minute.

A poor pass from a DC player fell to the feet of an unmarked Taylor Aylmer in the middle of the pitch. She took four touches, then rifled her left-footed shot into the top corner for her first goal of the season.

The Lexington lead did not last long, however, as a long ball from the visitors six minutes later looped behind the last LSC defender and dropped for Gourley. With an outstretched leg, the forward was able to connect just enough to roll the ball slowly into goal.

Just as it did earlier in the match, Lexington fought back to level the score in the 70' minute. Alyssa Bourgeois unlocked Catherine Barry down the left flank, and Barry delivered to the substitute McKenzie Weinert in the middle of the pitch.

By the time the final whistle sounded, nothing separated the two sides as Lexington extended its streak of draws to three on the bounce.

LSC still commands the top spot in the Gainbridge Super League standings after extended its unbeaten streak to a league-record 14 straight dating back to last season.

Final stats and post-match quotes from Head Coach Masaki Hemmi, forward McKenzie Weinert and midfielder Taylor Aylmer are attached.

GOALS

DC: 21' Gianna Gourley (assist: Emily Colton)

LEX: 40' Taylor Aylmer

DC: 45+1' Gianna Gourley (assist: Sydney Cummings)

LEX: 70' McKenzie Weinert (assist: Catherine Barry)

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Hannah Johnson, Hannah Sharts, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Tati Fung (72' Shea Moyer), Emina Ekić (61' McKenzie Weinert), Sarah Griffith, Addie McCain, Catherine Barry (90' Justina Gaynor)

DC: Morgan Aquino, Anna Bagley, Sydney Cummings, Madison Murnin, Susanna Fitch, Alexis Theoret, Jaydah Bedoya, Claire Constant, Emily Colton (90+2' Margie Detrizio), Loza Abera (64' Ellie Gilbert), Gianna Gourley

UP NEXT

The Lexington SC women's final match of 2025 will play out Saturday, Dec. 20 against Dallas Trinity FC. Kickoff from the Cotton Bowl is set for 2 p.m. ET.

The second half of the Gainbridge Super League begins Jan. 31 following the league's winter break.







