Carolina Ascent Drops Road Affair to Dallas Trinity, 1-0

DALLAS, TX - Despite dictating the tempo and creating a host of chances, Carolina Ascent saw their two-game winning streak snapped with a 1-0 loss to Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday night at the Cotton Bowl.

Carolina Ascent dominated large portions of the match, totaling 20 total shot attempts. Against sustained Carolina pressure, Alexis Missimo scored the decisive goal for Dallas Trinity in the 65th minute. Goalkeeper Rylee Foster anchored the defensive effort, making two saves to preserve the clean sheet.

It was one-way traffic for the Ascent through the opening 30 minutes.

Rylee Baisden, continuing her strong run of form that earned November Team of the Month honors, was the most dangerous player on the pitch in the first half. The winger sprinted the length of the field in the 13th minute after Carolina cleared a Dallas corner, taking on her defender and rounding Foster before seeing her effort cleared off the goal line.

Foster was called into action again just two minutes later, making back-to-back saves. The second fell to Baisden, who nearly tucked the ball inside the near post from a tight angle but rattled the woodwork.

Carolina continued to apply pressure through set pieces. The visitors earned five first-half corner kicks, while Jill Aguilera's dipping free kick in the 28th minute clipped the roof of the net.

Despite Carolina's control, the opening 45 minutes remained cagey, as is often the case between the two sides, and the match was scoreless at the break.

HALFTIME: CAROLINA ASCENT 0-0 DALLAS TRINITY

The Ascent picked up right where they left off after the restart. Audrey Harding pulled a shot just wide of Foster's net in the 49th minute.

Moments later, Carolina somehow failed to break through. A flurry of attempts from close range saw Dallas defenders throw their bodies in the way alongside Foster, who combined for a series of blocks before the hosts finally cleared their lines.

As the match opened up, play turned end-to-end. Mia Corbin and Mackenzie George combined with a give-and-go at the top of the box in the 60th minute, but Corbin's left-footed strike was once again blocked by a Dallas defender.

Against the run of play, Dallas capitalized in the 65th minute. Tamara Bolt slipped in behind the defense and squared the ball for Missimo, who finished calmly from the center of the box.

Dallas nearly doubled the advantage three minutes later when Chioma Ubogagu cut inside and struck the crossbar.

Carolina pushed for an equalizer, but Dallas remained resolute in front of goal, with defenders continuing to sacrifice themselves in front of Foster.

In the closing moments, the Ascent earned one final corner. B Hylton delivered a back-post service that Alyssa Walker met with her head, but the attempt drifted just wide.

The match ended 1-0 at the Cotton Bowl, as Dallas Trinity secured their third consecutive victory and snapped Carolina's two-game winning streak.







