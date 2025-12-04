Carolina Ascent Return Home to Take on Brooklyn FC

Published on December 4, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC -- Carolina Ascent FC returns to the Queen City to take on Brooklyn FC at American Legion Memorial Stadium this Saturday at 2:00 PM.

Earlier this season, Carolina secured a road win against Brooklyn, where Jill Aguilera scored the go ahead goal to secure the 2-1 victory. Carolina Ascent returns following a road victory against DC Power FC, 1-0. With three matches remaining in 2025, eyes are set on climbing the standings.

Saturday will be Santa's Holiday Festival at American Legion Memorial Stadium, which will feature ugly sweaters and ornaments for fans while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to donate toys to Novant's Hemby Children's Hospital at the match. Fun will be all throughout the concourse, with Santa's corner and numerous festivities for fans.

Fans can watch the match live on Peacock.

Who: Carolina Ascent FC vs Brooklyn FC

What: Carolina Ascent FC returns home for match against Brooklyn FC When:

Saturday December 6th at 2:00 p.m. ET Where:

Charlotte, NC - American Legion Memorial Stadium

Media Information: Match will be streamed live on Peacock







