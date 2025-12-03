Butler, Baisden Named to November Team of the Month

Published on December 3, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Gainbridge Super League announced today that Carolina Ascent's Jenna Butler and Rylee Baisden have been named to the league's November Team of the Month.

This is the first league-wide recognition for Baisden in her Super League career. Butler earned Team of the Month honors in February of the inaugural season.

Butler has been a pivotal piece to a resurgent Carolina defense. The center back put in an excellent shift on November 21 at DC Power, helping the club secure its first clean sheet of the season in a 1-0 win. Butler is now tied for second on the team in minutes played (900) and leads the group with 66 clearances.

"We are thrilled to get the clean sheet tonight," shared Butler after the shutout. "It feels like it has been a long time coming so to have our hard work pay off on the defensive end feels really good. We communicated well, listened to each other, and cleaned some things up from the first half to make the defense more effective in the second half and keep the clean sheet."

Baisden continues to be incredibly effective in the scoring department. After finding the back one time in last year's campaign, Baisden now has four goals early into this season. The winger headed home the second half game-winner in the Ascent's win at DC Power off a lovely cross from midfielder Emily Morris.

It's match week in the Queen City. The Ascent are back home to take on Brooklyn FC at 7 pm on Saturday night.







